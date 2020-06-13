/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 AM
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairlawn, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2737 Arenac Rd
2737 Arenac Road, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Great ranch in Copley fairlawn schools 3 bedroom 1.5 baths. First floor laundry 2 Car garage underneath. Walk out lower level with family room. Quiet street and sidewalks walking distance to parks and school.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Fairlawn Heights
1 Unit Available
309 Kenridge Road
309 Kenridge Rd, Fairlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Close to major highways and shopping centers. Great school district in Fairlawn. Fully Redone townhouse apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Fairlawn
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2082 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.
Results within 5 miles of Fairlawn
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Merriman Valley
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
1163 Packard Dr
1163 Packard Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms & 1 Bathroom House For Rent - Just Move In. This home was just painted and is ready to go. There is a two car detached garage and is all one floor living (no Basement). This 3 bedroom and one bathroom home also has an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
258 South Portage Path
258 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 258 South Portage Path in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
116 Dodge Ave
116 Dodge Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$875
Beautifully classic Highland Square Colonial very near the Square! This house has been remodeled from top to bottom. Featuring a high efficiency (95%) furnace with central A/C. U-shaped oak kitchen has dishwasher, electric stove and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
527 527 Treeside Dr
527 Treesite Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
Recently renovated three bedroom apartment on Treeside Drive! This second floor apartment features new carpet and fresh paint throughout, basement access with laundry hookups, a private half-bath connected to the master bedroom, kitchen appliances,
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
139 Hollinger Ave
139 Hollinger Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$650
Three bedroom house for rent on Hollinger Avenue! This single family home features a covered front porch, original woodwork throughout, new and easy to clean laminate flooring throughout the first and second stories, spacious kitchen (tenant will
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Northwest Akron
1 Unit Available
617 Merriman Rd
617 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
Great 4 bedroom colonial to rent in wonderful area. Kitchen has old world charm with modern conveniences- Quaint eating area nook- Plus large formal dining room. First floor den and large living room with great picture window.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1416 North Cleveland Massillon Rd
1416 North Cleveland Massillon Road, Summit County, OH
Move right into this stunning renovation of large country home with roots dating back to 1920! Graceful charm of a historic home w/modern-day conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1030 Endicott Dr
1030 Endicott Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1088 sqft
Great ranch with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, bathroom remodeled. Basement with carpet area- 2 car garage- IN great condition,
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
802 Good Park Blvd
802 Good Park Boulevard, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
For Rent - 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom - 3 bedroom / 1 bath slab home with attached garage and sun room. No basement. Washer and dryer hook up. Eat in kitchen and a dinning area.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
West Akron
1 Unit Available
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.
Results within 10 miles of Fairlawn
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Newport Landing
234 Mallard Point Dr, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1247 sqft
Plenty of outdoor recreation nearby in the Portage Lake Recreation area. Outdoor heated pool, renovated clubhouse, on-site staff and 24-hour maintenance. High-speed internet access available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1380 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
1617 Osage Avenue
1617 Osage Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1176 sqft
Goodyear Heights Home. Nice and quiet 3 bed 1 bath Cape Cod style home with kitchen appliances. Basement adds extra space. This is a warm and cozy home on a great street. WE DO NOT PUT OUR HOMES ON CRAIGSLIST! Please apply at www.dalrentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Akron
1 Unit Available
1106 Brown St
1106 Brown Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$719
1439 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5703442)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heslop Morningview
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
363 Danville Ct
363 Danville Court, Akron, OH
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON - STUDENT RENTAL | Welcome to 363 Danville Ct, Akron, OH. This is one of the only properties that is located on a private drive near the university. This property is being rented for a total of $1,080 or $360 per room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
2318 13th St Southwest
2318 13th Street Southwest, Akron, OH
Great Place to call home!! This home has so much space to offer any family. Move in ready and with several updates. Home has a very dry full basement, 5 bedrooms with a possibility of 6. 2 full bathrooms and a full finished attic area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
East Akron
1 Unit Available
631 Merton Ave
631 Merton Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
This is a nice, clean, bright, 3 bedroom plus a large attic room, 1 bath house with a good sized yard. It has carpet throughout, with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom, and the original woodwork in the living and dining rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1581 7th St
1581 7th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
1360 sqft
Welcome to this first floor bedroom with walk in shower.