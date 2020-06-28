/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
35 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Euclid, OH
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Euclid
42 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$920
972 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
48 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1581 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
26 Units Available
University Heights
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
846 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
6 Units Available
University Circle
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1385 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
41 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1270 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
12 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1279 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
26 Units Available
Coventry Village
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
9 Units Available
University Circle
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
5 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
2 Units Available
East Cleveland
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
1 Unit Available
1410 Copper Trace
1410 Copper Trce, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1302 sqft
1410 Copper Trace Available 08/01/20 Well maintained townhome in The Bluestone Community in Cleveland Heights! - Just like new - just needs you to move in! This well maintained townhome in The Bluestone Community offers beautiful finishes & a ton of
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1565 A East 118 St
1565 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1565 A East 118 St in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
University Circle
1673 East 118 St
1673 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights,
1 Unit Available
Coventry Village
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
Results within 10 miles of Euclid
25 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1070 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
9 Units Available
University Circle
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
45 Units Available
Gateway District
The Luckman
1801 E 12th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Here, where city meets sky, The Luckman takes urban living to the highest level.
10 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker House & Cormere Apartments
12931 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$839
888 sqft
Contemporary homes with hardwood floors. Heat and water included. Community features a sundeck and garage parking. Near Shaker Square Cinemas and shops and restaurants along Shaker Boulevard.
3 Units Available
Avenue District
The Milton Townhouses
1533 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Two-story townhomes with private attached garages and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a dog park and 24/7 emergency maintenance. Near Cleveland State University, with easy access to I-90, I-480, I-77, I-71 and the Shoreway.
280 Units Available
Playhouse Square
The Lumen
1600 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1194 sqft
Raise the curtain on a premier residential experience at The Lumen in the heart of the vibrant Playhouse Square district in downtown Cleveland.
6 Units Available
Sussex
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,686
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
8 Units Available
Mercer
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
7 Units Available
Buckeye - Shaker
Shaker Park East
2540 North Moreland Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$879
967 sqft
Make Shaker Park East your home and enjoy comfortable, modern apartments with all of the conveniences you need. Community amenities include on-site parking, laundry facilities, sundeck, and 24-hour maintenance. Cats are welcome, too.
