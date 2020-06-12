/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:08 PM
139 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Cleveland, OH
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Cleveland
44 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$730
1354 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
East Cleveland
2 Units Available
CircleEast Townhomes
12509 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
CircleEast Townhomes is a newly constructed 20-unit gated rental community located on Cleveland’s “Main Street,” Euclid Avenue. These modern town homes are built as a joint development with The Finch Group and University Circle, Inc.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
16105 Greyton Rd
16105 Greyton Road, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
bedroom upstairs unit very spacious apt - Property Id: 290212 Large 2 bedroom apt off main st ,very nice clean and quiet building Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1553 Glenmont Road - 1
1553 Glenmont Road, East Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1553 Glenmont Road - 1 in East Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of East Cleveland
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
$
University Circle
8 Units Available
La Collina Little Italy
12314 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1385 sqft
La Collina features 1, 2 & 3-bedroom luxury apartments, situated within the historic neighborhood of Little Italy where fine cuisine, local bakeries and quaint shops decorate the district.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coventry Village
30 Units Available
Centric
11601 Us Hwy 322, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1051 sqft
Prime location close to MOCA and Little Italy. Complex has a seventh-floor lounge and Sky Deck, indoor bike storage, and gym. Units feature quartz counters, washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
University Circle
8 Units Available
Hazel8
1618 Hazel Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1273 sqft
Hazel 8 is conveniently located across the street from Cleveland Institute of Music in the heart of University Circle.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
University Circle
16 Units Available
Uptown North
11471 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1216 sqft
In the heart of Downtown Cleveland near theater, dining and the lake. Homes feature in-suite washers and dryers, high-efficiency appliances and high ceilings. Larger, one-bedroom homes with incredible views.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
The Mornington
2714 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$760
861 sqft
Located in Coventry Village and with in walking distance to restaurants and shopping. Steps from the RTA bus line. This property is not approved by SECTION 8. Equal Housing Opportunity
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
South Collinwood
1 Unit Available
865 Whitcomb Road
865 Whitcomb Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
968 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2102 Stillman Road
2102 Stillman Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Spacious and newly renovated first floor unit in Cleveland Heights right off of Cedar Road with lots of natural light. Comes with 2 bedrooms and a sun room which can be used as a third bedroom.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2784 Euclid Heights Blvd
2784 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
This furnished unit has central air and thermal windows. A locker/closet is included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2096 Surrey Rd
2096 Surrey Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
This first floor unit features a granite kitchen and new windows.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1635 Belmar Rd
1635 Belmar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Nice and clean on the second floor of three family home. Two bedroom, one bath apartment ready for you to move in. There is plenty of living space with dining room, living room and office space. Newer Fridge and stove included in kitchen.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
1695 Glenmont Rd
1695 Glenmont Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Coventry 2 BR plus office. Beautiful house on a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood. Walk to the Coventry shopping district in a minute. Move-in ready. Downstairs unit features updated kitchen including stove & refrigerator, and lots of cabinets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
University Circle
1 Unit Available
2017 Random Rd
2017 Random Rd, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Completely renovated loft style 2nd level dwelling with in-house washer and dryer in unit. This fabulous Pied-a-terre is mins from UH, Case Western Reserve, Fine Dining and your famous Bakeries with mins.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2713 Hampshire Rd
2713 Hampshire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
This unit features a washer and dryer and air conditioning.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
University Circle
1 Unit Available
1673 East 118 St
1673 E 118th St, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1863 sqft
Urban townhome in the highly sought after community of vibrant University Circle, the heart of world renown medical, educational, and cultural facilities! Four levels of extraordinary architecture, this space features soaring ceiling heights,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Coventry Village
1 Unit Available
2707 Lancashire Rd
2707 Lancashire Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1194 sqft
Welcome to 2707 Lancashire Rd in beautiful Coventry Village. Close to all your favorite spots on Coventry Rd, Little Italy, and University Circle. Enjoy the hottest spots in Cleveland just minutes away from this amazing condo.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cedar Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2378 Euclid Heights Blvd
2378 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This lovely penthouse unit features 2 floors and 3 balconies.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Grant Deming District
1 Unit Available
2107 renrock rd - dn
2107 Renrock Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
1325 sqft
remodeled nov. 2013, new appliances , bathroom , kithchen, steam heat,2 car garage, new windows, wood floors
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Euclid - Green
1 Unit Available
1830 Reyburn Road - 2
1830 Reyburn Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
985 sqft
This is a very large upstairs unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath in the Euclid-Green neighborhood. It has an updated kitchen and bathroom, a large dining room, and a decorative fireplace in the living room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
819 Lakeview Road - 2
819 Lakeview Road, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$500
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 819 Lakeview Road - 2 in Cleveland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
East Cleveland 1 BedroomsEast Cleveland 2 BedroomsEast Cleveland 3 BedroomsEast Cleveland Apartments with Balcony
East Cleveland Apartments with GarageEast Cleveland Apartments with GymEast Cleveland Apartments with ParkingEast Cleveland Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OH