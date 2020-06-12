/
3 bedroom apartments
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berea, OH
Westbridge
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Riverside
18104 Fairville Ave
18104 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
18104 Fairville Ave., Cleveland - Beautifully rehabbed 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath Ranch with French doors opening out to spacious backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828812)
Kamm's Corners
16204 Laverne Ave
16204 Laverne Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Spacious and Immaculate. Glossy hardwood floors, central air, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and a finished basement. Fully fenced in yard with a garage converted into an outdoor patio, porch and workshop.
20366 Tramore Ln
20366 Tramore Lane, Strongsville, OH
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20366 Tramore Ln in Strongsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Riverside
18034 Fairville Avenue
18034 Fairville Avenue, Cleveland, OH
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.
Jefferson
4176 West 143rd Street
4176 West 143rd Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
784 sqft
Prime Location: Newly Updated, naturally well-lit 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom house in Cleveland. Garage attached to other garage of the house next door. Close to shopping, dining, highways and walking distance to schools.
Crocker Park
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1200 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of a single-family home with all the amenities of a luxury apartment. Located in an upscale suburb of Cleveland, these townhomes boast in-unit laundry, private garages and more.
Parma Heights
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1298 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Parma Heights
North Church Towers
9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1082 sqft
Just 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland and a short walk from Independence Blvd. Public transportation hub nearby. Spacious apartments with a modern kitchen and expansive windows. Community includes a pool, gym, and 24-hr maintenance.
Parma Heights
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Parma
7606 Wooster Pky
7606 Wooster Parkway, Parma, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1239 sqft
Darling bungalow on a quiet street in Parma Heights Ohio. Enclosed Porch*Formal Dining Room With Built Ins*Lots Of Storage*Front Porch*Hardwood Floors**Finished Rec Room in Basement*....Large bedrooms and a just rehabbed home.
17590 PARKSIDE DR
17590 Parkside Drive, North Royalton, OH
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854387)
Cudell
3139 West Blvd A
3139 West Boulevard, Cleveland, OH
West Blvd left unit - Property Id: 210853 Spacious, beautifully restored home on historic West Boulevard. newly renovated kitchen with a large dining and living room. Four large bedrooms and one bath. Third floor is a large, open bedroom.
West Boulevard
10608 Dale Avenue
10608 Dale Avenue, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1152 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Single Family Home! Natural wood flooring! - This 3 bedrooms one bath single-family house is perfect for anyone trying to grow a family and settle down. Spacious rooms.
945 DOVER CENTER RD
945 Dover Center Road, Westlake, OH
945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT. 2 1/2 BATH.
Puritas - Longmead
4723 West 125th St
4723 West 125th Street, Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1056 sqft
Super Clean & Roomy 3 Bedroom all Brick Townhouse with freshly painted Interior, New Carpeting in Spacious Living Room. New Laminate Flooring in Dining Room. Kitchen has New Laminate, updated Counters, solid Wood Cabinets.
Bay Village
27854 Knickerbocker Rd
27854 Knickerbocker Road, Bay Village, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1242 sqft
Absolutely Stunning Bay Village Rental Opportunity! Come and Enjoy this completely renovated home with Newer Kitchen! You'll love the Newer Cabinets, Granite Counter-Tops! Newer Bathrooms too. Grrrreat Appliances...
Rocky River
21530 Lake Rd
21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road.
35134 Spruce St
35134 Spruce St, North Ridgeville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1448 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Located In one of the area's most desirable cities on a quiet street. Stainless steel appliances included.
26650 Detroit Rd
26650 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Sparkling Cape Cod In Like BRAND NEW Condition …. About $70,000 In Recent Improvements …. Wide Open Fashionable Floor Plan …. Brand New HVAC System …. Brand New Kitchen With Granite Tops …. Brand New Appliances, Including Clothes Washer And Dryer ….
174 Somerset Dr
174 Somerset Drive, Medina County, OH
Great location!! One of the few fully furnished rentals in the area! One of the few short term rentals in the area that comes furnished or unfurnished!!! This impeccable Colonial located in Hinckley Township on a secluded street is a MUST SEE! The
9921 York Rd
9921 York Road, North Royalton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Mint! Recently remodeled thru-out,new kitchen w/granite counters and stainless steel appliances,freshly painted,2 1/2 bathrooms,walk-in tiled shower,jacuzzi tub,1st floor 1/2 bath 1st floor,laundry room 1st floor,4 car garage
