/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
70 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Berea, OH
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview Club Apartments
210 Mulberry St, Berea, OH
2 Bedrooms
$760
652 sqft
Large kitchens with appliances included; some units include dishwasher. Coin-operated laundry facilities on-site. Ample parking in a private lot on-site. Conveniently located near retail and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Berea
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
48 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$740
837 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Cambridge Court Apartments
14909 Hummel Rd, Brook Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$974
1090 sqft
Large apartment homes with new light fixtures and central AC. Covered parking available. Easy access to I-71 for a smooth commute. Conveniently located near Brookgate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:19pm
Contact for Availability
Victoria Plaza
26101 Country Club Blvd, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$809
912 sqft
Victoria Plaza is where refinement and attention to personal service is our cornerstone. The caring and attentive staff goes beyond your everyday needs and offers you the extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
23 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
3 Units Available
Spruce Run
13290 Spruce Run Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Spruce Run is home to smartly styled apartments designed with comfort in mind. Residents enjoy the spaciousness of well-proportioned rooms and walk-in closets, an in-suite washer and dryer, and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:13pm
Fairview Park
2 Units Available
Spring Garden Apartments
4394 W 202 Street, Fairview Park, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
780 sqft
Spring Garden Apartments offer spacious apartments with patios or balconies in close proximity to Highway 10. Deluxe Suites have washer and dryer in unit, and many units have been upgraded.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
19 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Butternut Ridge
25 Units Available
Great Northern Village
5272 Victoria Ln, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$885
760 sqft
Welcome to a Fresh Start at Great Northern Village! This resort style community features everything you are looking for in a new home! Simply elegant one and two bedroom suites offer you a precious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
15737 Leigh Ellen Ave
15737 Leigh Ellen Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
875 sqft
You've found it! Just unpack and relax! Spacious floor plan features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and spacious living room. Fresh paint, and new flooring make this home 'like new!'. Updated kitchen with appliances makes it a breeze to prepare meals.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Rocky River
1 Unit Available
22122 River Oaks Dr
22122 River Oaks Drive, Rocky River, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please contact Kit Custer @ 330-221-6578 / KitCusterSold@gmail.com with all questions or offers. - Great location! close to Shopping, RTA, I-90. Rocky River Reservation minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Berea
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
15 Units Available
Walnut Hills Apartments
12601 Walnut Hill Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
842 sqft
Welcome home to Walnut Hill - where convenience meets affordability. Each 1 and 2 bedroom suite has features such as a fully equipped kitchen, wide full-view closets and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
11 Units Available
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1067 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in a wooded setting close to Lake Erie. Community offers an indoor hot tub, a fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi-Fi. Residents enjoy daily complimentary continental breakfast.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr, Westlake, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
924 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one and two-bedroom units. Crocker Road and Lake Erie are both nearby. Units have been recently remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHOlmsted Falls, OHFairview Park, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHAvon, OH