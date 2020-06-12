/
2 bedroom apartments
26 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aurora, OH
17 Units Available
The Residence At Barrington Apartments
226 Barrington Pl E, Aurora, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1176 sqft
Located only moments away from dining, shopping and entertainment venues, this community celebrated winning the Gold Key Award in 2016. Residents have access to attached garages, poolside Wi-Fi and an up-to-date fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Aurora
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
1 Unit Available
16 Townline Rd
16 Townline Road, Portage County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1080 sqft
Two bedroom ranch with some upgrades. Spacious living area freshly painted with new flooring. Two bedrooms and bathroom on main level. Large laundry room with extra storage area, eat in kitchen equipped with stove and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Aurora
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Liberty Hill
15 Units Available
Liberty Hill Apartments
32450 Cromwell Dr, Solon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Modern community located off Som Center Road in Solon. Located in an award-winning school district. Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, dishwashers, and oversized closets. Residents have access to pool, business center, and clubhouse.
3 Units Available
Lake Park Village
1738 State Route 303, Streetsboro, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
805 sqft
Discover Lake Park Village Streetsboros best kept secret. Nestled back from the street amidst acres of rolling hills and trees, you will find the most unique country setting with two beautiful stocked ponds.
1 Unit Available
5014 Nob Hill Dr
5014 Nob Hill Drive, Chagrin Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
- Completely remodeled 2 bdrm second floor condo with a balcony. New kitchen with granite counter-tops and New Samsung stainless steel appliances. New bathroom. New windows. New wood like luxury vinyl floors. New paint and light fixtures, etc.
1 Unit Available
2126 Holmes Dr
2126 Holmes Drive, Twinsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
Call / Text 216-396-2108 Kim Kapustik of Keller Williams Realty for more Information or a Private Showing... FOR RENT OR LEASE/PURCHASE...
Results within 10 miles of Aurora
9 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
10 Units Available
Pebblebrook Apartments
6115 Pebblebrook Ln, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$939
1130 sqft
Residents enjoy a sun deck, coffee bar, pool and fitness center. Units have breakfast bars, glamour baths and spacious dens. Community is located near Midway Drive-In Theater and Walmart Supercenter.
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macedonia
8282 Lakeview Dr, Macedonia, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1379 sqft
Redwood Macedonia is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
42 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
4 Units Available
Eaton Ridge
201 Eaton Ridge Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
Surround yourself with comfort and convenience. Eaton Ridge apartment homes are thoughtfully designed offering in-suite washers and dryers, walk-in closets, spacious rooms with a neutral decor and patios or balconies.
9 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$944
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Crain to Main
1 Unit Available
600 walter st
600 Walter Street, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$655
800 sqft
Walter - Property Id: 191726 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment .New carpeting, 5 blocks to KSU, very affordable .must call Darlene @330-861-3322 for info .Water , sewer, trash, and Heat included ! (electric about $45/ month).
Franklin
1 Unit Available
952 S Lincoln St
952 S Lincoln St, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
850 sqft
2 Bedroom walking distance to KSU campus - Property Id: 268078 Nice and very quiet 2 bedroom condo. 7 min Walking distance to KSU campus. Living room, updated kitten, dinning room, 1.5 bath and 2 bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
78 Best Street
78 Best Street, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This is half of a side by side duplex. Both bedrooms are upstairs while the living room, kitchen bathroom,pantry and sitting room are on first floor. There are laundry hookups in the basement and it can accommodate both electric and gas dryers.
1 Unit Available
140 South Main Street
140 South Main Street, Chagrin Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1516 sqft
Charming century home: Bright and welcoming with many large windows, hardwood floors, and vintage moldings. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Downtown Chagrin Falls. Finished attic also provide possible third bedroom as shown in photos.
1 Unit Available
101 First Ave
101 1st Avenue, Bedford, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
$850/mo. Clean, quiet, list floor unit. 2 bed/1.5 bath apartment in a park-like setting. Refrigerator, stove microwave, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer not included. No smoking, no pets.
Fairchild
1 Unit Available
200 Spaulding Drive -4
200 Spaulding Dr, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath unit is perfect for coming home to after a long day. The kitchen is fully equipped and made for the amateur. There is ample living room and dining room space. The two bedrooms have lots of closet space.
