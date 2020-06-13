Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

38 Apartments for rent in Westhampton, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

Last updated June 13
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.

Last updated June 13
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
654 Dune Road Rd
654 Dune Rd, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
1800 sqft
This cozy beach house in Westhampton Dunes offers magnificent bay views. 3 out of 4 bedrooms grants access to a large deck with outdoor showers that leads to a boardwalk pathway to the bay.

Last updated June 13
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

Last updated June 13
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
561 Dune Road
561 Dune Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Brand New Construction On Dune Road In Westhamtpon...Ocean Front! This Is 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths With Open Living Spaces...Views Galore...Multiple Decks! Just Bring Your Suit And Relax...Rented 2020 Summer thru Mid October Available Winter Holidays ....

Last updated June 13
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.
Results within 1 mile of Westhampton

Last updated June 13
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$40,000
1400 sqft
Located In The Village of Westhampton Beach this 1400sf Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Finished Basement, Laundry Room, decking and a Balcony.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$60,000
1770 sqft
First offering! Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.

Last updated June 13
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.
Results within 5 miles of Westhampton

Last updated June 13
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
43 Willow Street
43 Willow Street, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND OR SUMMER RENTAL JUNE,JULY & AUGUST. PRIVATE BEACH! Immaculate 3 BR 1 bath ranch in private bay side community. 1 block from private beach . New appliances including Washer & Dryer. Large rear deck. Outdoor shower.

Last updated June 13
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
5 Hubbard Road
5 Hubbard Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Newly renovated sunny contemporary near shops. Vaulted ceilings, large living dining area with fireplace, eat in kitchen, laundry, wood deck. Each bedroom has private bath. Furnished. Parking on-site.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
939 Dune Road
939 Dune Road, West Hampton Dunes, NY
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Available Only after Labor Day or Extended Season! Newly Decorated Beach Home With Pool With Spectacular Ocean And Bay Views!!! Kitchen & Dining Room, Great Room, First Floor Master Suite, Guest Bedroom & Bath. Wrap Around Deck W Pool.

Last updated June 13
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
888 Pond View Rd
888 Pond View Road, Riverhead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautifully Renovated Waterfront Farm Ranch Nestled on over 1/2 Acre of Lush Grounds.

Last updated June 13
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

Last updated June 13
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living

Last updated June 13
Quogue
1 Unit Available
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Season $125,000; June $45,000; July $50,000 August to LD $60,000; May 15 to June 30 $60,000. On the Beach......

Last updated June 13
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.

Last updated June 13
Remsenburg - Speonk
1 Unit Available
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.

Last updated June 13
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.

Last updated June 13
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
280 Newton Avenue
280 Newton Avenue, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1300 sqft
Newly renovated multi-family home features Living Room with Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two full baths.

Last updated June 13
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2840 sqft
JUNE JULY AUGUST available. THE GREAT ESCAPE! Spend summer in the sun with your feet in the sand at this four bedroom, three baths house with its own private beach just around the corner. Relax and kick back.

Last updated July 24
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 10 miles of Westhampton

Last updated June 13
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

Last updated June 13
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Sea Crest Drive
1 Seacrest Dr, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westhampton, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westhampton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

