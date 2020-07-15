Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Wappingers Falls, NY with balconies

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
16 DUTCHESS TER
16 Dutchess Terrace, Wappingers Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH AND GREAT BACK YARD AND DECK ADD TO THE PLEASURE OF THIS NICELY RENOVATED AND SPACIOUS 1BR APT. IN THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS FALLS. ACROSS STREET FROM THE PARK! ENJOY NEARBY BOWDOIN PARK ALSO AND THE VILLAGE OF WAPPINGERS! 1 YR.
Results within 5 miles of Wappingers Falls

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9 Heather Drive
9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1923 sqft
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Milton
65 Woodcrest
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
**NOW BOOKING SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER** 90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19 MAIN STREET UNIT
19 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
You could not get a better commuter location. If you need that commute to south or north, this is the perfect location. Walk to train. No need to pay for extra Metro parking, you have your own parking spot at the apartment.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 BROWN RD
23 Brown Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Private two story in two family house. Fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring. Small dishwasher. All utilities included even electric for two tenants! Conveniently located in the Hamlet of Glenham. Between Beacon and Fishkill. Great commuter location.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
47 KINDERHOOK DRIVE
47 Kinderhook Drive, Spackenkill, NY
Studio
$995
225 sqft
Studio apartment in Spackenkill School District. New flooring, bright open living space. One off street parking space. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, garbage and electric!! Use of yard. No pets, no smokers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Wappingers Falls

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 PROSPECT ST MD
2 Prospect Street Md, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1296 sqft
This rental won't last! Situated next to Industrial Arts, this 1296 sq ft home has easy access to the Beacon Free Loop, local walking trails, and a short drive to 84, Main Street, and Metro North. It features 3 bedrooms, a den, and 1 full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
495 VIOLET AVE
495 Violet Avenue, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
WOW YOU MUST SEE THIS TOTALLY RENOVATED CAPE COD HOME IN THE HEART OF HYDE PARK,ITS LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION !! HAS ALL NEW APPLIANCES IN THIS NEW EAT IN KITCHEN,ALL NEW WOOD FLOORING ALL OVER ,HAS A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH NICE NEW MARBLE

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
69 E MAIN ST
69 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Studio
$1,450
525 sqft
Completely Redone Turn of the Century Brick Row house on E Main Street in downtown Beacon.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
14 CROSS ST
14 Cross Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
750 sqft
come to beautiful Beacon.This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Beacon is immaculate, sunny and conveniently located just off Main St.Walk to the Train or stroll down Main St for all Beacon has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Wappingers Falls, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wappingers Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

