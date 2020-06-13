35 Apartments for rent in Smithtown, NY with balcony
Legend has it that Smithstown got its name when Richard Smith rescued a local chief’s kidnapped daughter. The Chief was so impressed that he told Smith he was entitled to all the land he could encircle in one day while riding a bull! He did, and the town was then named after him.
Smithtown is in Suffolk County, New York on Long Island’s North Shore. It’s a sizeable town of 117,801 and was first occupied in 1665. It’s comprised of a number of villages, hamlets and state parks and is home to a number of celebrities, including the novelist Jodi Picoult and comedian Lori Loughlin. It’s a beautiful and highly sought-after city, given it’s proximity to the lovely shores of the Long Island Sound as well as New York City. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Smithtown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.