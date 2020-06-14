Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Sloatsburg, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sloatsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
25 Orange Turnpike
25 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Lovely 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment in Village Colonial.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 Rockhill Drive
4 Rockhill Drive, Sloatsburg, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2040 sqft
For Rent or Sale- ml#5047590-Location-Location! Quiet culdesac just steps to village pool and 2 blocks from the heart of town with train and bus.
Results within 5 miles of Sloatsburg

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2292 OAKHAM CT
2292 Oakham Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Nestled in the rolling hills of the Cragmere Section of Mahwah is the sought after townhome community of Franklin Heights. After a long days work, unwind in this 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath rental unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate
19 Interstate St, Suffern, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
2386 Quill Ct
2386 Quill Court, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1672 sqft
Modern brick townhouse with mountain views and many updates! 1st floor has hardwood flooring, 2nd floor has new vinyl plank flooring. Granite kitchen, crown moldings, new windows, updated powder room. Master bedroom with large bath.
Results within 10 miles of Sloatsburg

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
50 S Airmont Road
50 South Airmont Road, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1976 sqft
Situated on 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
11 Secor Court
11 Secor Court, Pomona, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3138 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT OR FOR SALE! Beautiful and Large Colonial nestled in the Mountains of Pomona. Renovated white kitchen with granite counter tops and dinette area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 Dalewood Drive
4 Dalewood Drive, Viola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1487 sqft
MOVE IN CONDITION RANCH, 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. WOOD KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM AND DINNING ROOMS, AS WELL AS UNDER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS. NEWER MAIN BATHROOM WITH SEPERATE BATHTUB AND SHOWER.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1756 sqft
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 Blossom Road
12 Blossom Road, Airmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1846 sqft
Your Home-Sweet-Home is calling your ........ Tastefully & Beautifully Updated, Move-In Ready, Highly Rated Suffern Schools........

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
46 Katrina Court
46 Katrina Court, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3980 sqft
Spectacular Open floor plan Colonial in the cul-de-sac built in 2009 in the prestigious Tuxedo park area on a stunning private 3 acre piece of property. Enjoy living the serene life in this modern home but yet close to everything.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
83 Talbot Road
83 Talbot Rd, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
7500 sqft
As you drive up through the decorative slide gates onto the belgium block driveway you'll see the beautifully landscaped grounds and view the massive brick home with tennis court, in-ground pool with brick cabana.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 Bayberry Drive
9 Bayberry Drive, Viola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1903 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath, Ranchero style home in desirable cul-de -sac location. Home features granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining rm with large updated windows overlooking flat backyard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
333 Heritage Lane
333 Heritage Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1694 sqft
Monroe, NY - Beautifully remodeled and spacious two-level Townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors thru out. First floor features living room, dining area, eat-in-kitchen, half bath, laundry room, walk-in pantry & garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.

1 of 31

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
103 Halley Drive
103 Halley Dr, Pomona, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2898 sqft
FULLY AVAILABLE!! A Beauty! 5 bedroom colonial with 2 story entry and mountain views! 9 ft ceilings on main level. Bright home with large windows. Beautiful kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sloatsburg, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sloatsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

