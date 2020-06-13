Apartment List
/
NY
/
new paltz
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

11 Apartments for rent in New Paltz, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
New Paltz Village
1 Unit Available
404 Briarwood Court
404 Briarwood Ct, New Paltz, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1480 sqft
Available now for one year (+) lease. Easy living in this well maintained three bedroom townhouse. Nice layout with private back deck. Central air, washer/dryer, hardwood flooring and brand new carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of New Paltz
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Highland
1 Unit Available
6 COMMERCIAL AVE #C
6 Commercial Avenue, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1188 sqft
Available immediately is this bi-level, three bedroom, one bath apartment with Highland schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Hyde Park Village
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
28 CONKLIN ST
28 Conklin Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
LARGE FIRST FLOOR TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/HIGH CEILINGS, NEW FLOORING & FRESH PAINT. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/PATIO ACCESS, LARGE LIVING ROOM & WELL PROPORTIONED BEDROOMS. NATURAL GAS FOR HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
60 TAYLOR AVE
60 Taylor Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
684 sqft
Fall in love with this bright, comfortable 1st floor apartment. On a cul-de-sac, yet it is conveniently located close to Marist College, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie Train Station, Mid-Hudson Bridge and Rt 9.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
39 W DORSEY LN
39 West Dorsey Lane, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3151 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! Charming furnished colonial farmhouse, Circa.1900. on 39+ acres. Property was used as a B&B. It is a nature lovers dream with meadows, woods, walking trails and a 2 acre pond. The home has 4 large BRs with FP & en suite baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
14 YOUNG ST
14 Young Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
661 sqft
Adorable cape in close vicinity to Vassar Hospital. 2 bedrooms, bright and sunny, enclosed back porch overlooking private yard. Gleaming hardwood floors, nice eat in kitchen, attic storage. Off street parking, shed, landscaped.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Highland
1 Unit Available
156 UPPER GRAND STREET
156 Upper Grand Street, Highland, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Highland NY. This home sits back on a flag lot on 0.7 acres of land and fairly private. The home has new roof, new solar panels, new furnace, hardwood floors, deck and plenty of parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6 EASTMAN TERRACE
6 Eastman Terrace, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Gorgeous penthouse 2 bedroom with an amazing view conveniently located in Poughkeepsie. Newly redone, eat in kitchen, original hardwood floors, new appliances. Convenient to Metro-North, Amtrak, buses, and Rt. 9.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New Paltz, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Paltz renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

New Paltz Apartments with Balcony
New Paltz Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NY
Nyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYMonticello, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBethel, CTLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYHudson, NYKingston, NYLiberty, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

New Paltz Village

Apartments Near Colleges

State University of New York at New PaltzMarist College
Vassar College
Western Connecticut State University