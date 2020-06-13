/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:49 AM
21 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Merritt Park, NY
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Merritt Park
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.
365 RTE. 82
365 New York Highway 82, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3000 sqft
RENOVATED SPACIOUS FURNISHED 3BR 1BTH APT. NEW FLOORING, WALL TO WALL CARPETING, UPDATED VANITY PLUS MORE. MOVE- IN CONDITION. $ 1,800 FURNISHED PRICE.
42 LOGANS WAY
42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you.
Results within 10 miles of Merritt Park
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.
Spackenkill
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings
Newburgh
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.
Newburgh
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.
Newburgh
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
Available 06/30/20 Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5836823)
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.
Milton
65 Woodcrest Lane
65 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, NY
90 minutes north of NYC, this Hudson River waterfront getaway is privately set on over six park like acres with an unbeatable view. Enjoy the fresh air while unwinding in the pool or hot tub watching the boats sail by.
559 VASSAR RD
559 Vassar Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Virtual showings now available! Come see this beautifully updated & conveniently located 3 bedroom home in the Town of Poughkeepsie! This tastefully renovated home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and
97 BOARDMAN
97 Boardman Road, Dutchess County, NY
Centrally located , so convenient to schools, hospitals, transportation, and shopping, this gem of a cape will surprise you when you walk through the doors. Sitting on 1.
24 GREENHOUSE LANE
24 Greenhouse Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1206 sqft
SUPER LOCATION TOWNHOUSE AT END OF CUL DE SAC. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS, PRIVACY FENCE FOR A PRIVATE BACKYARD AND SIDE YARD. BACKS UP TO VASSAR COLLEGE LANDS. LARGE DECK OFF EIK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FOR THOSE THAT HAVE ALLERGIES.
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.
Newburgh
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)
14 WILDWOOD DR
14 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
REMODELED AND UPDATED LARGE RANCH CLOSE TO ALL. ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN AIRY CONCEPT IN LIVING ROOM/ DINING AREA/ KITCHEN AREA. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER AND ISLAND.
Newburgh
33 Chambers Street
33 Chambers Street, Newburgh, NY
This property sits in the middle of the block of a quiet neighborhood, 1 block away from Newburgh's finest restaurants, George Washington Headquarters, Graft Cider and other places of interest.
