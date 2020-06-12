/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maybrook, NY
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Maybrook
2 Units Available
Autumn Acres
201-203 Country Club Drive, Maybrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
Welcome Autumn Acres Apartments which has been planned and designed with a philosophy of quality and service for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Maybrook
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
41 Old State Route 208
41 Old State Hwy 208, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
106 Cartwheel Court
106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
43 S Montgomery Street
43 South Montgomery Street, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
VC SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment nestled in the Village of Walden and located in the This home is a short 5 minutes drive to all five of Walden's Community Parks, Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, the Hannafords Shopping
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Walden
1 Unit Available
82-84 W Main Street
82 W Main St, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Need a large apartment at the right price This may be the one for you. Very large 6 room 2nd floor apartment, situated on west main street in Walden.
Results within 10 miles of Maybrook
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Gardnertown
1 Unit Available
1213 Union Avenue
1213 Union Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Cozy and welcoming Capecod home with a private side entrance. This sunny rental unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and recently installed new windows. Apartment has been freshly painted, and newly finished hardwood flooring.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
100 Hillside Drive
100 Hillside Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Two bedrooms and one bathroom condo located in the Goshen Central School District. Brand New Stove, Washer, Dryer, and Two new wall air conditioners. The rent includes water. Close to shops and restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Chester
1 Unit Available
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2060 17K Route
2060 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY! Contact for virtual showing! Affordable rental opportunity in central location! Modern 2 bedroom mobile home located in the quaint town of Montgomery.
1 of 14
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
647 Lybolt Road
647 Lybolt Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Looking for a decent priced rental once and for all? This is it! Comfortable second floor 2 bedroom apartment, This apartment is in perfect condition, ready to move in.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJTarrytown, NYFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NY
Nyack, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYRiverdale, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYFishkill, NYGreenwood Lake, NYMonticello, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NYHawthorne, NJ