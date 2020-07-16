Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

265 Apartments for rent in Larchmont, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Larchmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 33

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
61 Woodbine Avenue
61 Woodbine Avenue, Larchmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4889 sqft
Larchmont Manor, Nantucket shingled style direct riverfront with breathtaking views of the Premium River. grand and elegant 4,889 sq foot home was profiled in Architectural Digest and offers 4 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1815 Palmer Avenue
1815 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
850 sqft
Sunny, quiet, very spacious 1BD ground floor apt in The Colony, completely redone, stylish open plan kitchen/dining w/custom cabinetry, corian countertops, gourmet gas range and high-end fixtures, large LR, oversized entrance foyer (great for office
Results within 1 mile of Larchmont

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
616 Larchmont Acres B
616 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres - Property Id: 294841 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
24 Weaver Street
24 Weaver Street, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
860 sqft
Terrific Larchmont rental in great location. This incredibly bright and sunny 2 bedroom has been newly renovated with hardwood floors, new windows, large new eat-in kitchen & bath, new washer and dryer in unit and central AC.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
21 Harding Drive
21 Harding Drive, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
900 sqft
Spacious & sunny two bedroom apartment located in a five family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood moldings, and plenty of windows.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Larchmont Acres A
811 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288162 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
721 Larchmont Acres A
721 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1400 sqft
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288159 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2451 Boston Post Road
2451 Boston Post Rd, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Large One Bedroom 2nd Floor Apartment for Rent in the Heart of Larchmont! New Appliances, New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors Throughout, & Laundry on Site.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Richbell Road
216 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1600 sqft
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.
Results within 5 miles of Larchmont
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
6 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,890
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
86 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,953
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,357
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 14 at 04:39 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,749
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:42 PM
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,499
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Side
300 Hayward Ave 2Y
300 Hayward Ave, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 294825 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Coligni Avenue
35 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2240 sqft
Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial - Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial located in the heart of New Rochelle. Beautiful wood floors, Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, Full basement with W/D, Decent driveway can park 3 or 4 cars.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
198 Midland Avenue
198 Midland Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
CUSTOM! This brand new construction offers only the best of the best. First floor apartment offers Quarter Sawn white oak floors and beautiful light features throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Larchmont, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Larchmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

