2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM
39 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hauppauge, NY
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Hauppauge
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1350 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Nesconset
1 Unit Available
28 Joseph Place
28 Joseph Pl, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Mint unit. Living room, kitchen, 2 bed room, washer / dryer area Tenant pays electric including electric,hot water heater. Landlord maintains yard but tenant does Snow removal. Turn key ready.
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
102 Half Mile Rd
102 Half Mile Road, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Half Mile Rd in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hauppauge
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
12 Pine Street
12 Pine Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. TENANT TAKES CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL, THERE IS A DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, INTERIOR PAINTED, NEW FLOORING...
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom
Kings Park
1 Unit Available
1 Park Woods Ln
1 Park Woods Lane, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a legal two family residence, The apartment offers a new kitchen, updated bathroom, dining area, two bedrooms, living room, washer/dryer and storage space. It's in a beautiful development.
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
East Islip
1 Unit Available
4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212
4212 Brian Ln, East Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4212 Brian Lane Drive 4212 in East Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
Smithtown
1 Unit Available
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.
Results within 10 miles of Hauppauge
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Coram
5 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back
West Babylon
1 Unit Available
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!
Deer Park
1 Unit Available
38 W 21st St
38 West 21st Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious and Updated Main Level 2 Bedroom is well maintained and move in ready! All utilities are included.
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.
