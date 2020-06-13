Apartment List
/
NY
/
fishkill
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Fishkill, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
Fishkill Village
9 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Fishkill

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
903 SARATOGA LN
903 Saratoga Lane, Merritt Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL AT PRESTIGIOUS VAN WYCK MEWS. 1ST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR & HUGE PANTRY. DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM W/SGD TO PRIVATE PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, PLUS SECONDARY CLOSET.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8 MILLHOLLAND DR
8 Millholland Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Fishkill, 2 bedroom 1 full bath, 951 sq ft totally renovated and meticulously maintained unit. This amazing property offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and brand new washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Fishkill

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1668 ROUTE 9 UNIT 10E
1668 Route 9, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental with a Private main entrance to upper unit. Updated 2 bedroom rental with new wall to wall carpeting in main areas. The Galley style Kitchen with gas stove includes Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Microwave and good counter space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
812 PONDVIEW LOOP
812 Pondview Loop, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2850 sqft
Terrific end-unit in Holly Ridge, larger than most units with 2000 above ground sq/ft and 1st floor master bedroom. Features include vaulted ceilings, circular breakfast nook, gas fireplace, and 2 car garage. Full unfinished basement for storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
63 MARLORVILLE RD
63 Marlorville Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to be close to the train, just hop, skip, or jump to metro north! Beautiful cottage style 2 story rental. Available immediately.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Beacon
1 Unit Available
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Brinckerhoff
1 Unit Available
8 ADDISON RD
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom apt. Located within residential home with a 2nd room connected that can also be used as a great office space. Very spacious living room with 1 full bath. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood with great backyard space and patio for entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated January 28 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
42 LOGANS WAY
42 Logans Way, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
7033 sqft
Exquisite brick facade 4 Bedroom 3.1 Bath Colonial on 1.5 acres is located in Ronnymeade Farms, an area of Executive Residences. The mountain views will astound you.
Results within 10 miles of Fishkill

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
184 BROADWAY
184 Broadway, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated three-bedroom apartment in three-story, mixed use building on corner of rapidly gentrifying lower Broadway and Dubois Street in Newburgh.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
284 Liberty Street B
284 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Charming Apt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
350 North Water Street 5-1
350 N Water St, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1140 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo with Hudson River View - Property Id: 279438 What an unbelievable find!!! Wake up every morning to a view of the Hudson River right from inside or outside on your patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2339 NEW HACKENSACK RD
2339 New Hackensack Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom cottage with lots of privacy. Hardwood floors in both bedrooms, living and dining room. Lots of light throughout with French doors and sun porch. There are two patios and grassy area to enjoy the outside.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fishkill, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fishkill renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fishkill 1 BedroomsFishkill 2 BedroomsFishkill Apartments with Balcony
Fishkill Apartments with GarageFishkill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFishkill Apartments with Parking
Fishkill Apartments with Washer-DryerFishkill Dog Friendly ApartmentsFishkill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYWaldwick, NJ
New Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJChester, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYRidgefield, CTWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NY
Bethel, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYPeekskill, NYScarsdale, NYKingston, NYSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYMiddletown, NYPearl River, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
State University of New York at New PaltzVassar College
Western Connecticut State University