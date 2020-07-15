/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NY
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
400 Orchard Street
400 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2329 sqft
Great two bedroom 1 and one 1/2 bath apartment with first floor laundry, den or office, mudroom, off street parking. Hardwood flooring, walk in 2nd floor storage area. Large living room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
108 Warren Street
108 Warren Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1012 sqft
Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY. 2 Bedrooms with 1 bathroom with a back deck to enjoy and grill out. At this price this house will not last long. Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
220 Chapel Street
220 Chapel Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Modern and brand new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
203 Walnut Street
203 Walnut St, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
Modern and new townhomes located in Fayetteville-Manlius school district. These homes offer 2 bedrooms-1.5 baths with a spacious layout. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and shaker style- self closing cabinet doors.
Results within 1 mile of Fayetteville
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4802 Huntwood
4802 Huntwood Path, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1516 sqft
Available August 1st 2300 sq ft townhome in Manlius just off Rt 92. Great location & close to all amenities & hiighways. Additional 800sq ft of living in finished lower level. Media room.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Manlius
304 Smith Street
304 Smith Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1031 sqft
Lovely village of Manlius Townhouse with hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Swan Pond and Library. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and two porches that overlook the large yard.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown Syracuse
Madison Towers
60 Presidential Plz, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1060 sqft
Our community is located near Syracuse University and walking distance to Upstate and Crouse Hospitals. Some of the best restaurants, nightlife and local shops are minutes away. Close to all major highways and bus routes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated April 21 at 05:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
333 Ashdale Avenue
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
140 Xavier Circle
140 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Brand New Contemporary Home Near SU - A brand new neighborhood of contemporary homes in a community setting. Truly, a new perspective on city living.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
100 Xavier Cir
100 Xavier Cir, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - Unique Subdivision located minutes from the University and downtown.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
523 Northcliffe Rd, Apt 2
523 Northcliffe Rd, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
839 sqft
BIG Eastwood 2 Bedroom. Updated with new appliances. Upstairs unit with private porch. Parking spot. Great unit- come look! Ideal setting in Eastwood- “the neighborhood in the city!”.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Waldorf Pkwy - 2
100 Waldorf Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
739 sqft
UPDATED AND RENOVATED. INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND GAS! New appliances, parking, laundry in basement. Lots of grad students in area, very convenient! You'll love living here. Superior location on very quiet street across from park-like private school.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit. 1 large bedroom plus smaller office space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
411 University Avenue - 1
411 University Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$999
695 sqft
Ultra affordable apartments on the Connective Corridor. -Walk to Syracuse University in 2 minutes -Free on site parking -Furniture option
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Syracuse
123 East Willow Street
123 East Willow Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Newly renovated luxury apartment building located in Downtown Syracuse.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
346 Douglas Street
346 Douglas Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Luxury apartment in outer Sedgwick. Vintage charm with modern amenities.