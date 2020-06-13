Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.
Results within 5 miles of Fairport
Last updated June 4 at 03:39pm
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2530 sqft
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.
Results within 10 miles of Fairport
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
379 Lenora Lane
379 Lenora Lane, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Well maintained home on quiet street with neutral colors. Both large bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and large closet space. Skylight in full bath floods room with natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1900 sqft
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1416 sqft
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Beech Rd.
16 Beech Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
16 Beech Rd. Available 08/03/20 3-4 Bedroom House for Rent in Pittsford! - A rare find in the Pittsford School District! Newly remodeled home in a convenient, private area located between the Village of Pittsford and the Pittsford Plaza.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1822 Clifford Ave
1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!! Move in ready 7/1/2020.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
29 Portsmouth
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1350 sqft
Totally renovated two bedroom apartment in the East Avenue-NOTA neighborhood.High ceilings, natural trim, lots of natural light and great front porch. Central air, high efficiency furnace, free laundry and wifi.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1200 East Avenue
1200 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Executive Rental Available June 1st in the Sought-After East Avenue Neighborhood! Steps to all that Historic East Avenue & Park Avenue Areas Have to Offer.
City Guide for Fairport, NY

Located on the historic Erie Canal, Fairport or "fair port" as a traveler named it in 1829 is a charming village offering contemporary living at its best.

For the 5,353 residents, Fairport village provides a high quality of life with unmatched recreational opportunities. The waterway's presence helped this tiny village transform itself into a growing community with plenty of things to do. In time, the barges and the great packet boats have been slowly replaced by canoes, recreational boaters, tour boats and kayaks. Today, the old towpath serves the leisure-time passions of joggers, walkers and bikers alike. The village has lots of attractions located within walking distance. You will find an array of restaurants, retail shops, farms, wineries, recreation and entertainment. There are many attractions like the Casa Larga winery and the Perinton recreation center, but you'll need to drive there so watch your wine intake. Plus, from May to October there are weekly festivals with great food, music and crafts. Do not be deceived by its quiet appearance -- underneath it's inviting exterior is a city brimming with something for everyone from all walks of life! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairport, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

