34 Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY with balcony
Located on the historic Erie Canal, Fairport or "fair port" as a traveler named it in 1829 is a charming village offering contemporary living at its best.
For the 5,353 residents, Fairport village provides a high quality of life with unmatched recreational opportunities. The waterway's presence helped this tiny village transform itself into a growing community with plenty of things to do. In time, the barges and the great packet boats have been slowly replaced by canoes, recreational boaters, tour boats and kayaks. Today, the old towpath serves the leisure-time passions of joggers, walkers and bikers alike. The village has lots of attractions located within walking distance. You will find an array of restaurants, retail shops, farms, wineries, recreation and entertainment. There are many attractions like the Casa Larga winery and the Perinton recreation center, but you'll need to drive there so watch your wine intake. Plus, from May to October there are weekly festivals with great food, music and crafts. Do not be deceived by its quiet appearance -- underneath it's inviting exterior is a city brimming with something for everyone from all walks of life! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.