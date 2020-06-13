/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
68 Miles Avenue
68 Miles Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
FAIRPORT VILLAGE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath CAPE COD HOME METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & CARED FOR GREAT VILLAGE LOCATION TO PERINTON REC CENTER & VILLAGE OF FAIRPORT*MINUTES TO EASTVIEW MALL,WEGMANS,PERINTON PLAZA*SPECTACULAR GEM OF A HOME W/MANY UPGRADES ON
Results within 1 mile of Fairport
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
30 Skelbymoor Lane
30 Skelby-Moor Lane, Monroe County, NY
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial with Central AC and LOW Fairport Electric - 2 Car attached Garage! Very nice condition and large yard! Lawn maintenance and water included in the rent. Close to all amenities!
Results within 5 miles of Fairport
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
7 Forest Road
7 Forest Road, East Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Impressive single family home for rent, All new on the inside!!! Updated kitchen with newer appliances, new 1st floor half bath, fresh paint, new carpet, high efficiency furnace with central air!!! New windows, AWESOME enclosed porch, fully fenced
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1320 Sweets Corners Road
1320 Sweets Corners Road, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedroom Split level in Penfield with Webster Schools!!! Fully remodeled, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances! 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Fairport
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2187 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1079 Park Ave whole house
1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074 great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops .
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1206 Park Avenue
1206 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY
Park Ave Single Family 4 bedroom 2 bath - Available June 1st - Fully updated 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st floor laundry Subway tile Baths Clawfoot soaking tub Cherry kitchen with stainless steel appliances Hardwoods throughout Excellent credit required 1
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
230 Springfield Ave Monroe County+City of Rochester
230 Springfield Avenue, Rochester, NY
Four bedroom, two bath home in a great location with: refinished hardwoods, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, and large deck - This 1,418 sq ft single-family home located on a quiet street that has a front porch, 2 tiered deck, 2 car garage, fenced-in
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Beech Rd.
16 Beech Road, Monroe County, NY
16 Beech Rd. Available 08/03/20 3-4 Bedroom House for Rent in Pittsford! - A rare find in the Pittsford School District! Newly remodeled home in a convenient, private area located between the Village of Pittsford and the Pittsford Plaza.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northland-Lyceum
1 Unit Available
1822 Clifford Ave
1822 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1188 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom single family home in a family friendly neighborhood on the South East side, near North Goodman St. Full basement. Sparkling clean. fresh paint. Hardwood floors. Enclosed front porch and a driveway!! Move in ready 7/1/2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
24 Girton Place - Up
24 Girton Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Walking distance to: Red Fern, Half Pint, Magnolias, & ROAM Cafe.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Beechwood
1 Unit Available
116 Ferris St
116 Ferris Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
City living at its finest! Make yourself at home in this spacious two story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. Large kitchen and dining area, natural light through out, private basement access with laundry facilities and so much more.
