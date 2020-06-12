/
3 bedroom apartments
144 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elmsford, NY
3 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins
1 Unit Available
1 Preserve Court
1 Preserve Ct, Westchester County, NY
A beautiful corner unit in an exclusive boutique development (17 units only). This luxury 3,290 Sq ft home offers 5 spacious bedrooms (walk-in closet in master bedroom), 3.
43 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,270
1688 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
1 Unit Available
115 Alexander Avenue
115 Alexander Avenue, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Impeccably Maintained Stunning Single Family Home for Rent, Nestled near the heart of Hartsdale on a Tree Lined Street.
1 Unit Available
10 Bridge St
10 Bridge Street, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1535 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bed 2 bath 2 blocks to Tarrytown train - Property Id: 293768 3 bed 2 bath house for rent. 2 blocks to Tarrytown train station. Living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room, full basement, 1 car attached garage.
1 Unit Available
177 White Plains Rd 1H
177 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom in Tarrytown!! - Property Id: 288171 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.
1 Unit Available
196 Martine Avenue
196 Martine Ave, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms in the heart of White Plains with washer/dryer in unit! Gorgeous open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate dining alcove off living room with 2 bedrooms adjacent.
1 Unit Available
126 Fort Hill Road
126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
Amazing amount of space in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy.
1 Unit Available
160 Lakeview Avenue
160 Lakeview Avenue East, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
Bright, Spacious and incredibly well maintained apartment in Silver Lake offers great space, large rooms and includes 3 bedroom - 2 baths as well as EIK, DNRM & LVRM. Ample Street parking available.
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 Unit Available
52 Hudson Avenue
52 Hudson Avenue, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2208 sqft
Remodeled in 2015 features include central air, luxurious private laundry room, wet bar, high quality kitchen with granite and stainless steel, soft close cabinetry, gleaming wood floors, 9 foot ceilings, back yard area for BBQ, rocking chair front
1 Unit Available
21 Highridge Road
21 Highridge Road, Harrison, NY
SINGLE FAMILY LOVELY AND SPACIOUS HOME ON A CUL-DE-SAC. Feel at home in this beautiful 5 bedroom house with many upgrades, central AC and hardwood floors throughout. New master marble bath and new hall granite bath.
1 Unit Available
59 Hemlock Drive
59 Hemlock Drive, Sleepy Hollow, NY
Four Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bedroom Split Level Home in lovely area. Ideal for commuters within walking distance to Philipse Manor train station - 38 minutes Express to NYC. Come and see this home.
1 Unit Available
25 High Point Lane
25 High Point Lane, Westchester County, NY
Recently renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family house on quiet, beautiful cul-de-sac street. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room, large dine-in-kitchen with nice appliances and granite counter tops. Lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
1 Unit Available
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.
1 Unit Available
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1625 sqft
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.
1 Unit Available
62 Park Road
62 Park Road, Scarsdale, NY
Please note there is a main house and a cottage containing two separate residences. Main house has 6467 sq ft and Cottage has 1051 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
18 Camelot Court
18 Camolet Court, Westchester County, NY
Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar....Inground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Impeccable 5 BR Colonial Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac.
1 Unit Available
80 Landmark Court
80 Landmark Court, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,100
2514 sqft
NEW KITCHEN & HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS!! Your not just renting a home..but a LIFESTYLE! This 3 BR Colonial on Cul-De-Sac is situated in a PRIVATE SETTING with Beautiful Views of a Wooded Area.
