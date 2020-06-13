Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

37 Apartments for rent in East Quogue, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
24 Dune Road
24 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
This lovely furnished home located on Shinnecock bay and short walk to the Beach across the street. This home has an open floor plan with living room, dining area, and eat in kitchen, plus sliding door access to a large wrap around porch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
104 Aerie Way
104 Aerie Way, East Quogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious Bright Upper Unit Condo In 55+ Community.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$19,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
Results within 1 mile of East Quogue

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
5 Hubbard Road
5 Hubbard Road, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
Newly renovated sunny contemporary near shops. Vaulted ceilings, large living dining area with fireplace, eat in kitchen, laundry, wood deck. Each bedroom has private bath. Furnished. Parking on-site.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$60,000
1770 sqft
First offering! Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.
Results within 5 miles of East Quogue

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
71 Tanners Neck Ln
71 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
3795 sqft
New to Market! Summer Oasis with parklike back yard. Inground Heated pool with child fence. Hot tub. Putting green with three holes. Patio with bbq. House features expansive Eat-in Kichen with ample granite counter space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
43 Willow Street
43 Willow Street, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND OR SUMMER RENTAL JUNE,JULY & AUGUST. PRIVATE BEACH! Immaculate 3 BR 1 bath ranch in private bay side community. 1 block from private beach . New appliances including Washer & Dryer. Large rear deck. Outdoor shower.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Sea Crest Drive
1 Seacrest Dr, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
188 Main St
188 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$40,000
1400 sqft
Located In The Village of Westhampton Beach this 1400sf Townhouse Offers A Living Room With Fireplace, Kitchen, Two En-Suite Bedrooms, Full Finished Basement, Laundry Room, decking and a Balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
All Inclusive July-August Rental! Sunny Cape - Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Vine Covered Patio, BBQ and in ground pool. Utilities Included with a $250 Cap per month.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Quogue
1 Unit Available
118 Dune Rd
118 Dune Road, Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Season $125,000; June $45,000; July $50,000 August to LD $60,000; May 15 to June 30 $60,000. On the Beach......

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
36 Oak Lane
36 Oak Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
4 Bedrooms
$52,000
3200 sqft
Looking for a terrific waterfront summer rental west of the canal? This 4 bedroom gem has wide open Views of the bay and Dune Road, literal minutes to the ocean, town bistros and eateries and of course shopping, LIRR and Jitney.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
94 Brook Lane
94 Brook Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$70,000
6000 sqft
Unique opportunity to rent a very special home on Aspatuck Creek. Features include Gourmet kitchen,Spacious living room,Six bedrooms,Six full baths, Views from every room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
28 Jagger Ln
28 Jagger Lane, Westhampton, NY
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
7 Bedrooms
Ask
This 6000 sq. ft, 5 B/R,5.5 Bath Manor House has been lovingly restored. Featuring a new Country Kitchen, spacious Dining Rm, Living Rm w/fireplace & family room. Set on 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
13 Shawnee Street
13 Shawnee Street, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
There are two similar units available. This is all brand new construction and furniture. The duplex's have never been lived in and the furniture is new. Open bay front with large deck and your own private beach in the backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
62 Canoe Place
62 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,800
Mint Condition. Fully Furnished 2-BR, 1-Bath Condo w/Bayside Pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
280 Newton Avenue
280 Newton Avenue, Riverhead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
1300 sqft
Newly renovated multi-family home features Living Room with Fireplace. Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & granite countertops. Two bedrooms, two full baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
63 Kirby Lane
63 Kirby Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1400 sqft
Jamesport Beach House - Property Id: 286480 Relax at our Kirby home located in a Beach community with private beach access on a quiet dead end road.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in East Quogue, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for East Quogue renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

