166 Apartments for rent in Dobbs Ferry, NY with balcony

1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
100 Cedar Street
100 Cedar St, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
960 sqft
Well maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor Condo in sought after Village Green Complex. Beautiful end unit with private patio, renovated kitchen/bath, assigned parking and hardwood floors throughout.Enjoy the pool.

1 of 31

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
1 Unit Available
27 Main Street
27 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Chic urban-style second floor walk-up apartment with wonderful open floor plan offers stunning Hudson River views year-round. ~150 square foot private balcony spans the entire 20 foot width of apartment, bringing nature indoors.
Results within 1 mile of Dobbs Ferry

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
461 Warburton Avenue
461 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1000 sqft
Must see! Upscale & sophisticated garden apartment with open layout offering 1000 sqft of comfortable living! Sunlit, meticulously renovated with ideal floor plan, immaculate new flooring throughout, washer/dryer in unit, ample closets and parking

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.
Results within 5 miles of Dobbs Ferry
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Yonkers
102 Units Available
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,885
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,158
1097 sqft
Discover a higher level of luxury living at Sawyer Place, exceptionally-designed apartments rising in the heart of Yonkers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
6 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,115
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,397
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,135
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,751
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,648
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Nodine Hill
1 Unit Available
166 Yonkers Avenue
166 Yonkers Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
966 sqft
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! Move-in ready, fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with private terrace. Clean and everything NEW in this spacious and large layout with beautiful wood floors, high ceilings, open-concept layout, MEIK, great closets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
22 S Eckar Street
22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5 Wyndover Woods Lane
5 Wyndover Woods Ln, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
This 2nd floor garden style unit in wonderful Coop community offers a spacious living area with all hard wood floors, Dining area, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, one full bath, private balcony, ground level for easy entry and exit from

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
126 Fort Hill Road
126 Fort Hill Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
4000 sqft
Amazing amount of space in this 4-bedroom, 3-bath ranch with top rated Edgemont schools. Conveniently located on half an acre of land for you to enjoy.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17 Meadow Avenue
17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
2926 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6 Studio Arcade
6 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1307 sqft
Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
140 E Hartsdale Avenue
140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dobbs Ferry, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dobbs Ferry renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

