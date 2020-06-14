Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:48 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Beacon, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beacon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Beacon
1 Unit Available
1166 NORTH AVENUE
1166 North Avenue, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Location! 1 Bedroom walk up apartment in turn of the century Victorian beauty. Sunny with character, hardwood floors, large living room, 1 block to Main St. and down the hill to the train! Owner pays heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
142 BELVEDERE RD
142 Belvedere Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
FULLY RESTORED 2 BEDROOM BRICK CAPE WITH HUGE PRIVATE BACKYARD AND BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
Results within 5 miles of Beacon
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
Fishkill Village
7 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
153 Lander Street Studio
153 Lander Street, Newburgh, NY
Studio
$950
500 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/01/20 Charming Lander Street Studio - Property Id: 300696 YOU MUST SIGN IN AND FILL OUT OUR BRIEF PRE-SCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE OR YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Windsor
1 Unit Available
48 Meriline Avenue
48 Merline Avenue, New Windsor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
Newly renovated single family house in a great neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
158 Montgomery Street
158 Montgomery Street, Newburgh, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4730 sqft
Rare offering for lease - perfect for the large family looking to live in the heart of the hudson valley.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 Main Street
2 Main Street, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1908 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath colonial located on the majestic Hudson River providing fabulous views. Within 2 blocks of the Metro North to NYC.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
75 RENWICK AVE
75 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment w/office in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic section of Newburgh.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
73 RENWICK AVE
73 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
Move right into this completely renovated 2 Bedroom apartment in a New York Brownstone style building in Historic area of Newburgh.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
162 OLD GLENHAM RD
162 Old Glenham Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1928 sqft
BEAUTIFUL STONE COTTAGE FULLY FURNISHED FOR RENT 5 MINUTES TO SHOPPING AND EATING. HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
955 HUNTINGTON DR
955 Huntington Dr, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3000 sqft
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE RENTAL AT VAN WYCK MEADOWS. 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT FEATURES OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/HARDWOOD FLOORS. FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE OPENS TO STUNNING KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS & NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 MILLHOLLAND DR
8 Millholland Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
951 sqft
Fishkill, 2 bedroom 1 full bath, 951 sq ft totally renovated and meticulously maintained unit. This amazing property offers a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and brand new washer and dryer.

Last updated July 13 at 02:09pm
Newburgh
1 Unit Available
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
Results within 10 miles of Beacon

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Spackenkill
1 Unit Available
51 Kingwood Park
51 Kingwood Park, Spackenkill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,775
4978 sqft
Remarkable opportunity to live in this one of a kind 5bedrm, 4bth, modern contemporary home! Choose between the easy access elevator that accommodates to all floors or step into the grand front entrance with large open rooms of 10-12 foot ceilings

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
69 Schneider Avenue
69 Schneider Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment for lease in the Village of Highland Falls. Unit features Hardwood floors , Granite counter tops , and new appliances. Wash/ Dryer Hookups in Unit. Off -street Parking for those winter months.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Gardnertown
1 Unit Available
1213 Union Avenue
1213 Union Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Cozy and welcoming Capecod home with a private side entrance. This sunny rental unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and recently installed new windows. Apartment has been freshly painted, and newly finished hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
92 Roe Avenue
92 Roe Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment. Updated with fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout. Bright and spacious with high ceilings and tons of light. Right on the lake with access to swimming pool and park amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Firthcliffe
1 Unit Available
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1338 sqft
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
36 Agnes Road
36 Agnes Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2276 sqft
On a quiet private street in New Windsor you will find this updated, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home. Enter to an open floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Marlboro
1 Unit Available
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
559 VASSAR RD
559 Vassar Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2016 sqft
Virtual showings now available! Come see this beautifully updated & conveniently located 3 bedroom home in the Town of Poughkeepsie! This tastefully renovated home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
903 SARATOGA LN
903 Saratoga Lane, Merritt Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
LUXURY RENTAL AT PRESTIGIOUS VAN WYCK MEWS. 1ST FLOOR UNIT FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR & HUGE PANTRY. DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM W/SGD TO PRIVATE PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, PLUS SECONDARY CLOSET.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Wappingers Falls
1 Unit Available
2608 SOUTH AVE.
2608 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
INCLUDED UTILITIES ....Beautiful 2 bedroom with original wide wood floors, walking distance to great restaurants and activities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Beacon, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beacon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

