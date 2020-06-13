Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 129

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
19 3rd Avenue
19 3rd Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$7,500
imagine yourself and family in this one of a kind 1897 Victorian Classic. The perfect vacation retreat for entertaining. This home features 8 bedrooms and large entertainment space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1505 Boulevard
1505 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
413 S Ocean Avenue
413 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,400
Beautiful Ocean Front home available for Summer Rental and Off Season Vacations. Beach access at Street. All the amenities you could ask for. Linens Included. $500 Cleaning Fee. Take a virtual tour and see for yourself.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14 F Street
14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
38 Ocean Front
38 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Perfect summer rental for your family on the Jersey Shore in desirable Midway Beach! Located just steps away from the ocean! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Outdoor Shower and an open living area with a view you cannot beat! Enjoy the beautiful sunrise from

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
700 SE Central Avenue
700 Southeast Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2100 sqft
2020 - WEEKLY SUMMER RATE $3,800, OCEAN BLOCK!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st level, easily sleeps 8 people. full kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Wifi, cable, flat screen tv, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Park

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2200 S Ocean Avenue
2200 S Ocean Ave, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1152 sqft
WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 15 THROUGH MAY 15ASK ABOUT SUMMER 2021 AVAILABILITY (No availability 2020)Room for the whole family in this beautiful oceanfront 3 bedroom/2 bath gem in S. Seaside Park- one of Jersey Shore's best kept secrets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2310 S Bayview Avenue
2310 South Bayview Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
FOR RENT & FOR SALE. THIS BEACH IS OPEN! Bayside home offering stunning bay views, balmy breezes and extraordinary sunsets from your rocking chair front porch. Interior features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
222 Hiering Avenue
222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
JULY & AUGUST AVAILABILITY! Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include...
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Park
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
113 E Lakewood Avenue
113 East Lakewood Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sit and feel the bay breeze on your front porch! This cute & charming Ocean Gate Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. There is an attic & basement for storage. Credit/Background, Lease Application + Proof of Income is required.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
102 Ocean Gate Avenue
102 Ocean Gate Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
800 sqft
2 bedroom Ocean Gate Cottage for annual rental. This charming and well kept property catches river and boardwalk views and is set back on a peaceful property for added privacy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3414 Lisbon Avenue
3414 Lisbon Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an annual rental at 2200.00 per month the tenant pays the Realtor fee. Or a summer rental June July August September $5500.00 per month Water front 3 bedrooms 1 bath open floor plan fully furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seaside Park, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seaside Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

