/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Boulevard
1505 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
413 S Ocean Avenue
413 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
Beautiful Ocean Front home available for Summer Rental and Off Season Vacations. Beach access at Street. All the amenities you could ask for. Linens Included. $500 Cleaning Fee. Take a virtual tour and see for yourself.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
14 F Street
14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
292 N Street
292 A N St, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lagoon front 2nd floor 3BR unit with open bay views just a few blocks to the beach. Enjoy summer at this perfect beach getaway.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
38 Ocean Front
38 South Ocean Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
Perfect summer rental for your family on the Jersey Shore in desirable Midway Beach! Located just steps away from the ocean! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Outdoor Shower and an open living area with a view you cannot beat! Enjoy the beautiful sunrise from
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
700 SE Central Avenue
700 Southeast Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
2020 - WEEKLY SUMMER RATE $3,800, OCEAN BLOCK!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st level, easily sleeps 8 people. full kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Wifi, cable, flat screen tv, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Park
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2200 S Ocean Avenue
2200 S Ocean Ave, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1152 sqft
WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 15 THROUGH MAY 15ASK ABOUT SUMMER 2021 AVAILABILITY (No availability 2020)Room for the whole family in this beautiful oceanfront 3 bedroom/2 bath gem in S. Seaside Park- one of Jersey Shore's best kept secrets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
56 Fremont Avenue
56 Fremont Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom rental in Seaside Heights. One block from the beach! Close to all the attractions and fun Seaside has to offer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2310 S Bayview Avenue
2310 South Bayview Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
FOR RENT & FOR SALE. THIS BEACH IS OPEN! Bayside home offering stunning bay views, balmy breezes and extraordinary sunsets from your rocking chair front porch. Interior features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 Dolphin Drive
109 Dolphin Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Weekly Summer Rental in Private Beach Community of Surf Cottages is Available for Rent With3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Central Air, Washer/Dryer, Outside Shower and 1.5 Blocks to Beach. Close to Restaurants, Boardwalk, & Shopping.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
427 Tunney Avenue
427 Tunney Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
Featured Listing: Weekly Bay Front Summer Rental in Desirable Ortley Beach. This 5 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home With Two Kitchens and Room for 12 People Has an Outside Shower, Fire Pit and Dock for your Boat.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
54 Carteret Avenue
54 Carteret Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
OCEAN BLOCK ~ WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION ***3 bedroom-1.5 bath - Sleeps 6 Comfortably * 2 Queen Beds/ Bunk bed (twin size). Walk to Beach and Boardwalk. Watch the Sun Rise Over the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Boulevard
1301 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful summer getaway in a fantastic location. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo with off-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Park
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
113 E Lakewood Avenue
113 East Lakewood Avenue, Ocean Gate, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Sit and feel the bay breeze on your front porch! This cute & charming Ocean Gate Home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom. There is an attic & basement for storage. Credit/Background, Lease Application + Proof of Income is required.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
Similar Pages
Seaside Park 2 BedroomsSeaside Park 3 BedroomsSeaside Park Apartments with BalconySeaside Park Apartments with Garage
Seaside Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeaside Park Apartments with ParkingSeaside Park Apartments with PoolSeaside Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJ