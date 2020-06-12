/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:35 PM
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Phillipsburg, NJ
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Results within 1 mile of Phillipsburg
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
5 N Bank Street
5 N Bank St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
2200 sqft
Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days.
Results within 5 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wilson
6 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Ward
1 Unit Available
124 N.13 th Second fl
124 N 13th St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Easton near Silk apts. 2/3 br 2 bath second fl - Property Id: 257391 Nice spacious 2nd FL, parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257391 Property Id 257391 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5690921)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
686 HONEYBROOK CIR
686 Honeybrook Circle, Lopatcong Overlook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Move in ready first floor unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Open LR/DR with hardwood floors ,gas fireplace, glass sliding doors leading to rear patio. Full kitchen with newer SS appliances, newer washer/dryer in the unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
834 HONEYBROOK CIR
834 Honeybrook Circle, Lopatcong Overlook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1155 sqft
WOW - completely updated 2nd floor condo for rent. Freshly painted. All new appliances, countertop and backsplash in the kitchen. Both bathrooms completely re-done. Brand New Carpeting through-out.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PA
Doylestown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJ