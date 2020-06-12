Apartment List
/
NJ
/
mays landing
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Mays Landing, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
78 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
253 Vail Court
253 Vail Court, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 BR, 1 BA, 2nd floor condo available for rent in this community. Well maintained after updates a few years ago. Heat, water and sewer included in rent. Community has a pool and Twp. playground right next to this part of the community.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Landing

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
119 Pine Avenue
119 Pine Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1440 sqft
If you are looking for peace and quiet in a country-like setting, this is the perfect rental for you! Set back on 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4956 Winterbury Dr
4956 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful and quiet Hardings Run II. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse is very convenient to shopping, movies, and the Hamilton Mall. Just minutes from AC Expressway and Atlantic City.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2519 Cottonwood Ct
2519 Cottonwood Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condominium is spacious and full of charm. Full size washer and dryer and its very convenient location near clubhouse, pool, shopping, and more!!! Ready for qualified resident to move in.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2506 OLEANDER COURT
2506 Oleander Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
REMODELED TWO BEDROOM AND ONE BATH FIRST FLOOR CORNER CONDO AT THE WOODLANDS WITH FENCED PATIO. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3214 JUNIPER COURT
3214 Juniper Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NICE BRIGHT 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM CORNER LOCATION FACING PRIVATE WOODS WITH LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK, STORAGE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4548 CONCORD PLACE
4548 Concord Pl, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
TWO BEDROOM AND 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDOMINIUM AT HARDING RUN 1 IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Results within 10 miles of Mays Landing

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
400 Jonathon Ct
400 Jonathon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Very nice 3BD 1.5 BA multi level townhome that backs up to the woods for privacy. Nice open floor plan with large EIK which leads into the living room. There is a 1/2 bath on the 1st floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,875
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2206 EVERGREEN DRIVE
2206 Evergreen Drive, Folsom, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1486 sqft
Updated rancher in Folsom. Recently renovated with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, newer kitchen, open floor plan, full basement, garage, deck, wrap around drive and huge yard. Hardwood floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3202 Falcon Ct
3202 Falcon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1700 sqft
3202 Falcon Court is a beautiful 1,700 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Inside, you’ll find spacious walk-in closets, cathedral ceilings, a full-size laundry room, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms & more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2706 Grange Ct Ct
2706 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo located in Timber Glen! This home features ample closet space, in-unit washer/dryer, an open kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room along with laminate flooring, beautiful tile and a soft carpet

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1 Broadmoor Dr
1 Broadmor Court, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bring the family and friends! Large family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enormous fenced yard is perfect for the family. 4/5 huge bedrooms (5th bedroom could be used as a playroom). Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, bath, & dressing area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
706 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE
706 Scarborough Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM AND 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mays Landing, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mays Landing renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mays Landing 2 BedroomsMays Landing 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mays Landing 3 BedroomsMays Landing Apartments with Balcony
Mays Landing Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLevittown, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJ
Lindenwold, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBordentown, NJMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PA
Eddystone, PAClayton, NJGloucester City, NJRoebling, NJMargate City, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJAshland, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJPleasantville, NJEgg Harbor City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University