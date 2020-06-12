/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mays Landing, NJ
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Mays Landing
5303 Harding Hwy Hwy
5303 Harding Highway, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
998 sqft
Welcome to this second level condo at Sandpiper and enjoy the pool and playground while appreciating the secure entry door and security cameras located throughout the complex and buildings.
Results within 5 miles of Mays Landing
4956 Winterbury Dr
4956 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful and quiet Hardings Run II. This 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse is very convenient to shopping, movies, and the Hamilton Mall. Just minutes from AC Expressway and Atlantic City.
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.
4944 Winterbury Dr
4944 Winterbury Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Inviting 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townehome that features a spacious Living Room with neutral Berber carpet and a double window with blinds, a full kitchen that has a gas range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, stainless steel sink, wood cabinets, and a
2519 Cottonwood Ct
2519 Cottonwood Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor condominium is spacious and full of charm. Full size washer and dryer and its very convenient location near clubhouse, pool, shopping, and more!!! Ready for qualified resident to move in.
1623 Peacock Ct
1623 Peacock Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1164 sqft
Evergreen at Timber Glen is the place to be! This beautiful 1,164 square foot 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment won’t last long! This home features an open floorplan, walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, granite countertops, hardwood flooring,
2506 OLEANDER COURT
2506 Oleander Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
REMODELED TWO BEDROOM AND ONE BATH FIRST FLOOR CORNER CONDO AT THE WOODLANDS WITH FENCED PATIO. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
3214 JUNIPER COURT
3214 Juniper Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NICE BRIGHT 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM CORNER LOCATION FACING PRIVATE WOODS WITH LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK, STORAGE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
4548 CONCORD PLACE
4548 Concord Pl, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
TWO BEDROOM AND 1 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDOMINIUM AT HARDING RUN 1 IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
2743 Evergreen Ct
2743 Evergreen Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
The Woodlands - 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome. Includes living room, family room with fireplace, kitchen and dining area. Sliding doors to back yard. Tenants pay for utilities. Must have good credit and background check.
Results within 10 miles of Mays Landing
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
1230 Wilartz Ave
1230 Willartz Avenue, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful home in gorgeous, private setting! Rent the first floor of this charming cape cod homes. 2 nicely sized bedrooms, master with walk-in closet and private bath, spacious kitchen with dining area overlooking the scenic backyard.
243 Cincinnati
243 Cincinnati Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Charming 2 bedroom rental in Egg Harbor City. Top Floor. Brand new flooring and kitchen with a connection for a washer and dryer. Quiet street close to transportation and shopping.
2706 Grange Ct Ct
2706 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo located in Timber Glen! This home features ample closet space, in-unit washer/dryer, an open kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room along with laminate flooring, beautiful tile and a soft carpet
