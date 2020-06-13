Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:01 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Highlands, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
209 Bay Avenue
209 Bay Ave, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautiful and updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Highlands with washer and dryer, walk in closet, central air, granite counter tops in kitchen, plenty of storage and a deck off of the living room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
52 Navesink Avenue
52 Navesink Avenue, Highlands, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Newly renovated 2br/1bath ANNUAL rental in Sea Bright. Direct oceanfront with roof deck. Also since the property is river to ocean you also can have river access for you kayaks, paddle boards and possibly access to a boat slip.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
6 Via Ripa
6 Via Ripa, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Local Summer Rental available 9/7. Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Meredith Court
15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Navesink
1 Unit Available
8 Meadowbrook Avenue
8 Meadowbrook Avenue, Navesink, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Cape in the heart of the Navesink area of Middletown. Spacious backyard with patio and ample off street parking. Steps to the elementary school and The Red Store. Large basement with plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
254 Ocean Boulevard
254 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Avenue
916 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
2492 sqft
The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
65 E River Road
65 East River Road, Rumson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath END UNIT condo available for rent!.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fair Haven
1 Unit Available
206 Oxford Avenue
206 Oxford Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Charming cape in a wonderful neighborhood in Fair Haven. Walk in and feel right at home with a great family room, nicely appointed kitchen and living room with fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
22 Riverdale Avenue
22 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Summer Rental available July 1-July 31. (WILL CONSIDER RENTING JULY 1-15TH & JULY 16-31ST AT $4500 EACH) Only 1 1/2 blocks from the beach.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LEASE ACCEPTED!!! LOCATION! LOCATION! Beach Cottage for rent with spectacular 2nd level deck with amazing oceanviews Private rear house part of three family. Seven Presidents park directly across the street.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Riverdale Avenue
7 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, updated kitchen and baths! Nice deck and great parking! Tenant occupied until 6/15. Cannot be show until vacant. Available June 18- July 15- $10,000. Then available August 5- Labor Day for 12,000. Call today.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highlands, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highlands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

