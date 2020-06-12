/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM
258 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highlands, NJ
Highlands
1 Unit Available
191 Bay Avenue
191 Bay Avenue, Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Completely renovated, take tour of this Sea Shore Colonial with brand new bath and kitchen,new appliances, New Washer/Dryer freshly painted,3bed one bath and enclosed porch area and out side patio deck for BBQ and taking the sun.
Highlands
1 Unit Available
54 5th Street
54 5th Street, Highlands, NJ
Water Views and Beach Access. This 4 bedroom 2 full bath Dutch Colonial was renovated 6 years ago. Full basement and on street parking. No Pets and Smoking is Prohibited inside of house.
Highlands
1 Unit Available
52 Navesink Avenue
52 Navesink Avenue, Highlands, NJ
Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel.
Results within 1 mile of Highlands
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
6 Via Ripa
6 Via Ripa, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Local Summer Rental available 9/7. Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.
Results within 5 miles of Highlands
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
Atlantic Highlands
1 Unit Available
254 Ocean Boulevard
254 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Be Inspired... Imagine living in a nest in the trees- and as the leaves fall the waterview opens up and gives you another unexpected gift...that is how you feel in this amazing home. This 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
38 Erin Court
38 Erin Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2860 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO 38 ERIN COURT! EASY LIVING AT COTTAGE GATE! UPDATED BEDFORD MODEL IS READY FOR ITS NEXT OWNERS, FEATURING CHEF'S DELIGHT KITCHEN W/ GRANITE C/TOPS, LARGE CENTER ISLAND, TUMBLED MARBLE BACKSPLASH, AND PROF GRADE S/S APPLIANCES! OPEN
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
916 Ocean Avenue
916 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
The best of waterfront living and breathtaking unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River. Reverse living with commanding views of the river and the Atlantic Ocean from the living room and kitchen, as well as every room of the house.
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.
1 Unit Available
555 Cooper Road
555 Cooper Rd, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Beautiful, completely renovated and updated farmhouse in the heart of the Haskell Estate overlooking the famous Hunt fields.
Fair Haven
1 Unit Available
206 Oxford Avenue
206 Oxford Avenue, Fair Haven, NJ
Charming cape in a wonderful neighborhood in Fair Haven. Walk in and feel right at home with a great family room, nicely appointed kitchen and living room with fireplace.
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
6 Cook Street
6 Cook Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1572 sqft
WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
7 Riverdale Avenue
7 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, updated kitchen and baths! Nice deck and great parking! Tenant occupied until 6/15. Cannot be show until vacant. Available June 18- July 15- $10,000. Then available August 5- Labor Day for 12,000. Call today.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1100 sqft
What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Griffin Street
15 Griffin Street, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Create a Lifetime of Memories at The Jersey Shore in Beautiful Monmouth Beach, NJ This home is available on a weekly basis and rate of $6300 per week. Available during the months of June -August.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
39 Ocean Avenue
39 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL! True Oceanfront! Circular drive leads to this exquisite seashore oceanfront home! This 6 Bedroom, 6.5 Bath home is tastefully renovated and boasts custom details and hardwood floors throughout.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
25 Riverdale Avenue
25 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL in August! This will not disappoint! Inspired by an HGTV (elevated) dream home. Street level front entrance with plenty of parking and two car garage.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
5 Island View Way
5 Island View Way, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Executive style townhome with river views. Sleek dark wood floors compliment the white trim thru out. Eat in kitchen formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace offering a nice open floor plan.
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
3 South Street
3 South Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
The perfect summer rental is here at 3 South Street. This newly rebuilt home completed in 2019 offers everything you want plus more in a summer rental.
