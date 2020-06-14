53 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ with hardwood floors
The Lenape tribe of Native Americans once hunted here in Highland Park, New Jersey. Settler John Inian bought land in 1688 along both shores of the Raritan River and established a ferry service later run by generations of owners, as well as a ferry house tavern. The present day stone arch bridge that connects both river shores was constructed in 1892. Now there's a historic crossing.
With a population of nearly 14,000 as of the last census, Highland Park is New Jersey's first "green community," with an emphasis on recycling and healthy living that's good for you and the environment. From youth theater to summer camps and adult and youth athletic programs, Highland Park offers opportunities that run the gamut of arts and crafts, to soccer leagues and flag football, as well as track and field. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Highland Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.