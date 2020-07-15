/
3 bedroom apartments
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Park, NJ
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,713
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
1 Unit Available
26 Exeter Ave A
26 Exeter Avenue, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Tranquilty on a dead end street - Property Id: 320076 Peaceful 3 bedroom on a deadend street with a big back yard. Near Rutgers and close to a train station. Will be freshly painted. Basement storage. Off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
29 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1512 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
98 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
1 Unit Available
78 14-th St.
78 14th St, Somerset, NJ
4 Bedroom, 3 full baths Home - Property Id: 13024 Lovely situated Capecod close to great shopping malls & all you need in a quiet, residential area.
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
1 Unit Available
14 Hollis Road
14 Hollis Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Elegant Center Hall Colonial 3,444sq ft. Two story foyer, 5bdrm, 4full bath, ALL BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, finished basement features movie room, recreation area, additional kitchen cabinets plus sink, full bath ,steam shower and outside door.
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.
1 Unit Available
19 Penrose Lane
19 Penrose Lane, Piscataway, NJ
Cozy, quaint bungalow-type home within walking distance of RUTGERS Busch Campus! Two full bathrooms, and large entertainment space above garage are nice amenities.
1 Unit Available
4520 Birchwood Court
4520 Birchwood Ct, North Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spacious upper level end unit in Hearthwood. Enter this freshly painted unit from the foyer on lower level with new laminate flooring. Upstairs offers new w/w carpeting throughout. Bright Living Room with walk in closet & slider to balcony.
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
5203 HANA ROAD
5203 Hana Road, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
**Available Mid August**. Featuring beautiful townhouse in desirable Victoria Park community with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and 2 assigned parking spaces. Hardwood through-out the bedrooms. Community amenities include park and pool access.
1 Unit Available
21 HUNT RD
21 Hunt Road, Somerset, NJ
Large flowing home located in the Somerset Section of Franklin Twp. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living Rm, Dining RM, Family Rm, newer baths, new water heater, newer furnace, CAC, newer roof.
1 Unit Available
6 BOYARD CT
6 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Miticulous recently rennovated 3 Larg Brms, 2.5 Bths, One car garage, new hard wood floors in Forest Gate community. All bath rooms have new W.C. and vanities. Modern Kitchen. Very close to Route 287 & NJ Transit off Easton Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Highland Park
84 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
40 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1352 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
1 Unit Available
7 VICTORIA DR
7 Victoria Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated 3 BR TH w/ finished basement. Entirely painted recently. New appliances and AC unit. Laminate flooring entire house 1 Car Garage. Finished basement. Deck that backs up to open space. This home is lovingly cared for.
1 Unit Available
25 VALLEY VIEW RD
25 Valleyview Rd, Somerset County, NJ
Move right in. Awaiting only your furniture this beautiful Home enjoys a Park like setting and a Prime location to all this thriving Community has to offer. This home is fresh & meticulously kept.
1 Unit Available
11 First Street
11 1st Street, Old Bridge, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedr 1 bath Ranch on a corner lot ,large kitchen,living room and family room ,large not finished basement and attic for storage ,Central AC ,fenced in backyrad ,large front porch .
1 Unit Available
17 ROLLING HILLS DR
17 Rolling Hills Drive, Six Mile Run, NJ
The perfect home is now available for rent. This beautiful single family 4 bed 2.5 bath colonial in desirable Countryside at Somerset is available starting August 1st, 2020 for a 1 year PLUS lease.
1 Unit Available
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 Unit Available
Colonia
145 Savoth Lane
145 Savoth Ln, Colonia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 New condo near Metro Prk and Rahway train station - Property Id: 196256 New Corner Condo with extra land outside, back porch and lot of extras inside located in Colonia Woodbridge township.
