Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

145 Apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chatham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,274
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,060
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1029 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
380 MAIN ST UNIT 21
380 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 10 at 06:44am
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Madison
7 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22
390 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet. Window A/C Only, Laundry Is In the Basement of the Building.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
New Providence
12 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
14 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chatham, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chatham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

