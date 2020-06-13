Apartment List
/
NJ
/
chatham
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Town House Apartments
81 Morris Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful landscaping, great location and friendly neighbors, Town House Apartments has it all.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
New Providence
1 Unit Available
127 SAGAMORE DR
127 Sagamore Drive, New Providence, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Madison
1 Unit Available
33 Green Village Road
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Summit
1 Unit Available
35 RIDGE RD
35 Ridge Road, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,700
Unique rental opportunity! Amazing privacy and property with a "staycation" feel, yet only blocks from town and train. Lovely pool & patio, outdoor shower & rolling lawns.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown Summit, Midtown Direct trains, and all schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Summit
1 Unit Available
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 PARK AVE
64 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Summit
1 Unit Available
22 ROTARY LN
22 Rotary Lane, Summit, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
Clean, freshly painted 2004 new construction 6 bedroom colonial in great neighborhood. Franklin School district, spacious and move in ready condition.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
89 W NORTHFIELD RD
89 West Northfield Road, Essex County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
UPDATED LARGE RENOVATED COLONIAL WITH UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & GREAT ROOM, PLUS 2 DENS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER WINDOWS, CENTRAL AIR AND WALK UP ATTICE FOR STORAGE, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3401 sqft
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
19 JAY RD
19 Jay Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
Updated, Spacious & Bright 4BR premium home located close to SBS Elem School.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mountainside
1 Unit Available
998 SPRINGFIELD AVE
998 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated 2 bedroom ranch set on private wooded lot. Close to major shopping, highways, public transportation, and parks. Great apartment/condo alternative with cozy first floor living. Hardwood floors. Handicap accessible.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chatham, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chatham renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Chatham 1 BedroomsChatham 2 BedroomsChatham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChatham Accessible ApartmentsChatham Apartments with Balcony
Chatham Apartments with GarageChatham Apartments with GymChatham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChatham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChatham Apartments with Parking
Chatham Apartments with PoolChatham Apartments with Washer-DryerChatham Dog Friendly ApartmentsChatham Furnished ApartmentsChatham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJ
North Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJWharton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College