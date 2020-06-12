/
2 bedroom apartments
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1029 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
500 MAIN ST - 3c
500 Main St, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
380 MAIN ST UNIT 21
380 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
27 BOWERS LN
27 Bowers Lane, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Lovely apartment updated with new carpet and kitchen floor and freshly painted through out, new windows and new in-unit washer/dryer and refrigerator. Walk to restaurants, shops and NJ transit to NYC. Short term (3 month), furnished lease available.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
55 SUMMIT AVE
55 Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautifully maintained & cared for 2 bedroom 2ndfl apt in a 2 family w/Eat-in-Kitchen w/newer SS appliances dishwasher, Gas Stove, & Refrigerator. Granite counter tops & plenty of maple cabinetry. CAC Newer stack-able washer/dryer in EIK.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Chatham
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.
Summit
1 Unit Available
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22
390 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet.
Summit
1 Unit Available
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.
Results within 5 miles of Chatham
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
New Providence
13 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
15 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
3 Units Available
Baltusrol Apartments
541 Morris Ave, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
790 sqft
Why would you consider living anywhere else? Baltusrol Apartments offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments situated in a park like setting with lush landscaping and friendly neighbors.
