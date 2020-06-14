Apartment List
72 Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Blackwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.

100 HAINES AVENUE
100 Haines Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
Nice upstairs unit in desirable Blackwood community. Near bus line and shopping. New carpet in all main rooms. Large storage area. Spacious bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen w/wood floor, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer, Comfortable Living Room.
2401 WIMBLEDON WAY
2401 Wimbledon Way, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom 1st floor condo with modern kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, newer carpet, separate laundry, master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk in
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car

232 EGG HARBOR ROAD
232 Egg Harbor Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental. Renovations just completed. Single Family Home in Washington Township. 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversize Garage, .52 acre lot, New kitchen, includes stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring.

9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.

102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.

126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.

135 1ST AVENUE
135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in.
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,135
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
942 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1125 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,145
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

