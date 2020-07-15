497 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ with balconies
Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.
Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Audubon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.