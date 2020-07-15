Apartment List
497 Apartments for rent in Audubon, NJ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 PARK PLACE
139 Park Place, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1985 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
426 South White Horse Pike
426 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
426 South White Horse Pike - Loft Apartment Available 10/01/20 Still under construction but ready this Fall - Welcome 426 South White Horse Pike.
Results within 1 mile of Audubon
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1107 MERRICK AVENUE
1107 Merrick Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1596 sqft
Great first floor unit of a duplex currently getting a face lift. New bathroom, new paint throughout. Hardwood floors and a great sun room. Living room and a dining room. Rear deck and a large rear yard. Off street parking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 W HADDON AVENUE
21 West Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
This updated Bungalow is ready for its new renters! Walk into an enclosed front porch, great for a sitting area or mudroom. Entertaining will be a breeze with this open floor plan living and dining space.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
705 PARK AVENUE
705 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2684 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Collingswood. Apartment features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath, large living room which opens up to the dining room, and two large bedrooms. Plenty of additional space on the third floor.
Results within 5 miles of Audubon
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
59 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,524
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1450 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
6 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
11 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
25 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3300 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Lanning Square
543 Washington St
543 Washington Street, Camden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/01/20 Lanning Square Rental - Property Id: 214982 Recently fully renovated house located one block from Cooper Hospital, Cooper Medical School at Rowan Medical Campus, and less than a mile from Rutger University Law School.
City Guide for Audubon, NJ

Citizens of Audubon take pride in their country, and for good reason--the borough is home to three Medal of Honor recipients. This makes it the number one most awarded town in the United States, per capita.

Audubon is a borough located in Camden County, New Jersey. Over 8,800 people live here on its 1.5 square miles of real estate. Audubon started out as a farming community but these days, because of its prime location near many major highways, Audubon is practically a suburb of Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Audubon, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Audubon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

