2 bedroom apartments
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somersworth, NH
12 School Street
12 School St, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.
10 School Street
10 School Street, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great townhouse style duplex in historic downtown Somersworth. This unit offers three levels of living. Fully updated & renovated kitchen and living room on the first level. It has two nice size bedrooms and a full bath on the second level.
101 Indigo Hill Road
101 Indigo Hill Road, Somersworth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3275 sqft
Apartment A is a spacious first floor apartment offering two bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living area, and Kitchen with ample room for eat in space. Located on the 1st floor with approx.
Results within 5 miles of Somersworth
24 Farmgate Road - 24
24 Farmgate Road, York County, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
782 sqft
Enjoy this first floor unit located at 24 Farmgate Rd within the Farmgate Condominiums in South Berwick. This location is situated in a country setting behind the South Berwick Police Department close to Berwick Academy.
2 Silver Street
2 Silver Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
Limited time special ONE MONTH FREE! Enjoy a taste of history in this beautiful building located in Historic Downtown Dover - "The Corner" - Renamed to it's original pre-Revolutionary War name.
35 Grove Street
35 Grove Street, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2400 sqft
Second Floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit, & two off-street parking spots. Close to Dunkin Donuts & the Maine border. Natural gas heat. Brand new stainless steel appliances coming Friday (June 26).
13 Back River Road
13 15 Back River Rd, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Highland Terrace Condominiums. Open concept living with carpet & tile floors, breakfast bar, ample closets, a/c unit & sliders to back yard. Includes heat, water & sewer, plowing, dumpster/trash & lawn care.
62 Tideview Dr.
62 Tideview Dr, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
62 Tideview Dr. Available 08/01/20 South Dover Townhouse with Garage, Laundry, Patio - South Dover Townhouse in Tideview Estates. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
55 Rutland St.
55 Rutland Street, Dover, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
55 Rutland St. Available 08/01/20 Dover - 2+ Bedroom Single Family Cape Style Home - Two plus bedroom single family home with one and one half bath on Rutland St in Dover.
Results within 10 miles of Somersworth
11 Cornwall Place
11 Cornwall Place, Strafford County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Cottage by the lake w/outdoor hot tub - Property Id: 78296 *GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED, NON-NEGOTIABLE* For a response, you MUST reply with the following info: 1. Dates Needed 2. Occupation 3. Full name and who you will be living with 4.
65 woodland green Road
65 Woodland Grn, Rochester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Enjoy your quiet and spacious end unit, with your own private deck, and woodland backyard.
