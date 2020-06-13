Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Londonderry, NH with balcony

15 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1114 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
1 Unit Available
4 Elm Street
4 Elm Street, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
892 sqft
Derry In-town Rental Al-LA-CART! Private 2 family home offers the 2nd floor unit available NOW with private deck, larger updated kitchen with full appliances including washer/dryer, Living room; 2 bedrooms- ceiling fans in all rooms- Heat, Hot
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
55 Talent Road
55 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2227 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for July 1st. occupancy. Credit,references required. 2/3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large trex deck with hook up for gas grill. Approximately 1 acre of fenced outside area .

Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.

1 Unit Available
79 Tsienneto Road
79 Tsienneto Road, Derry, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly renovated ranch in Derry! Two sunny bedrooms with small bonus room for office and one full bath, completely remodeled with new shower, fixtures and granite counter top.
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,665
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
33 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,241
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!

West Hollis
1 Unit Available
2 Echo Ave
2 Echo Avenue, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC.

1 Unit Available
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879
16 Sherbrooke Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
820 sqft
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879 Available 08/01/20 Enjoy Lake Living! 2 Bedroom updated single family home walking distance to Mascuppic Lake. - Enjoy prime Tyngsborough lake location at this 825 sq ft 2 bedroom modern ranch.

Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.

Hallsville
1 Unit Available
38 Portsmouth Avenue
38 Portsmouth Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1768 sqft
Seeking a Single Family Home with Attached Garage w/ easy access to highways North & South in a Quiet Neighborhood? Available Now- Seeking Long Term Leasing! This home offers an attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms.

Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
327 Silver Street
327 Silver Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
New Construction- Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse. Separate private entrance, large windows with lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Full basement with washer/dryer hookups and plenty of storage.

North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
377 Dubuque Street
377 Dubuque Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3636 sqft
2nd Floor 1212 SF 3 Bedroom apartment with fresh paint, yard, one stall garage and private deck. Available after 5/23. Broker interest.

Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.

Northwest Nashua
1 Unit Available
290 Bartemus Trail
290 Bartemus Trail, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
Rare offering at Hollis Crossing; a finished lower level walkout via slider for 3rd. br, family room, office or exercise room. Enjoy boating on the river. Dock and kayak/canoe storage area at waterfront.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Londonderry, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Londonderry renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

