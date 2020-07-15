/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton, NH
3 Overlook Street
3 Overlook Street, Hampton, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1650 sqft
Wonderful North beach home in great school district, open concept living, new bath, kitchen , fantastic back yard for entertaining, fire pit, beach shack, this is a winter rental with the potential for yearly. Owner is a licensed NH realtor.
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.
82 Viola Circle
82 Viola Circle, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2410 sqft
Showings begin at Open House August 1, 2020. Great Raised Ranch Duplex attached to Owners Quarters by garage with 3 large bedrooms, laundry hookups, one car garage space plus driveway parking.
8 Myrica Avenue
8 Myrica Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1668 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31ST. Three bedroom, two bath top floor unit in an upscale two unit building within sight and sound of the beach on Myrica Avenue in sought after Rye. Open concept living, dining and kitchen with island.
19 Liberty St.
19 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MA
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom beach property. - Property Id: 145272 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, fully furnished, 2 blocks to the beach ! Property is being rented from September 8th. thru May 1st.
30 Riverside Lane
30 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
Custom Built Building with Spacious Residence on the second level. Open concept Great Room with Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & Bar with Custom wood game top. Open to Fully Applianced Kitchen and Separate Dining Room with Custom Hardwood Floors.
124 Ocean Drive
124 Ocean Drive, Seabrook Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
908 sqft
Summer 2020, three weeks available. Great price weekly price of 1500.00. Three bedroom one bath apartment located across the street from beautiful Seabrook Beach.
142 Cabot Street
142 Cabot St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1258 sqft
Location, location, location! Just a few blocks to downtown and a pleasant walk to Portsmouth's West End, this condo is perfectly situated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features hardwood floors, an open floor plan & beautiful exposed beams.
3 Willow Lane
3 Willow Lane, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2638 sqft
WINTER RENTAL Available Sept. 19 through May 31 2021. Spend your winter season at this furnished classic beach house. Three bedrooms, (2 Q, 1F) 1 full bath. Beautiful wrap around porch for your morning coffee, easy walk to Wallis Sands Beach.
77 Government Street
77 Government Street, Kittery, ME
The homeowners take pride and joy in their meticulously updated four bedroom cape, that is situated in a corner lot, located in a highly desired neighborhood.
9 Commercial Street
9 Commercial Street, Kittery, ME
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1647 sqft
Two great communities at your doorstep! Walk to all things Kittery and Portsmouth. This spacious duplex is a rare find. Three large bedrooms, two bathrooms, washer/dryer. Separate kitchen, dining and living room on the first floor.
34 Pine Street
34 Pine Street, Exeter, NH
Available August 1, 2020! Walking distance to Phillips Exeter Academy. 1860's Victorian meticulously renovated. Great home for entertaining with open concept dining area, kitchen, and family room flowing to deck with fire pit and hot tub.
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
1304 Ocean Boulevard
1304 Ocean Boulevard, Rockingham County, NH
Direct access to the sand! Enjoy the off season at this beachfront home on Pirates Cove Beach. Open and spacious living area includes a huge living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, large dining area for up to 10 people with direct access to patio.
