2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC
20 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1073 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
17 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1094 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
14 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
8 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
17 Units Available
Chunn's Cove
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1198 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
5 Units Available
Downtown Asheville
The Lofts at South Slope
162 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1062 sqft
Who says upscale living and historic can't coexist? At The Lofts at South Slope, our unique community places you right in the middle of the South Slope brewing district.
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
21 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
844 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
15 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1147 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
16 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
1 Unit Available
WECAN
73 Clingman Ave
73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409 This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link..
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
458 Windswept Drive
458 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in great Asheville location. Wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, nice updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the large back deck. W/D included.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
132 Biltmore Avenue
132 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
From soaring ceilings to original hardwoods, this beautifully remodeled two bedroom two bath walk up apartment in the heart of downtown Asheville has it all. Tastefully renovated modern bathrooms each with tile walk in showers.
1 Unit Available
4 Rotunda Circle
4 Rotunda Circle, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Asheville Townhouse with Pool Access - Mt Carmel Village sits just outside of West Asheville off New Leicester Highway. Two story, two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors and carpet.
1 Unit Available
Oakley
20 Steele Avenue
20 Steele Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1352 sqft
20 Steele Avenue Available 09/01/20 Ranch Home on a Large Lot in Oakley - Brick ranch on nearly an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac - convenient Oakley location! Features include a wood burning fireplace, attached garage, updated kitchen, hardwood
1 Unit Available
16-B Deep Woods Road
16 Deep Woods Rd, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 bedroom in Weaverville - This is a ground level apartment in the Weaverville area. Substantial living area with carpet. Nice "eat-in" kitchen that leads to a cozy outdoor patio area. Two bedrooms with colossal closets. Water and garbage included.
1 Unit Available
East End - Valley Street
88 Buchanan Avenue
88 Buchanan Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1198 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a great area near Biltmore Village - walk to downtown.
