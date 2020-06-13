Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
455 Marlboro Drive
455 Marlboro Drive, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with single attached garage and workshop! Backyard is fenced and there is a screened in back patio! Cozy fireplace in the great room, bonus room, bedrooms have walk in closets! Available July 10th!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Winterville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2608 Saddleback Drive
2608 B Saddleback Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2416 Carlow Place
2416 Carlow Pl, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2
3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4238 Dudleys Grant Drive
4238 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Open layout townhome in Dudleys Grant; End unit with private patio. Downstairs features 1/2 bath with laundry, eat in kitchen and large living room. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus two full baths and walk in closets. Available June 5.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
The Madison
2221 Hyde Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1243 sqft
The Madison brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$645
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1708 E 4th St
1708 East 4th Street, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
3090 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1708 E 4th St in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
301 Maple St
301 Maple Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1230 sqft
Walking distance to ECU. Large yard space. Washer & dryer included with the rent. Available Now!!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4128 Kittrell Farms Dr Apt 6
4128 Kittrell Farms Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Premier Kittrell Farms Townhome! Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the quiet community of Kittrell Farms. This townhome features a bathroom in each bedroom plus a half bath on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
201 Fosbury Way
201 Fosbury Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a single car garage; located close to Medical District.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
212 Harell Street
212 Harrell Street, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2653 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Greenville features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2148 Flagstone Ct L2
2148 Flagstone Ct, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1043 sqft
Cobblestone Town-home close to Hospital - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town-home close to many major attraction and Vidant medical Hospital in Cobblestone subdivision. The bedrooms are located upstairs with a full bath and plenty of storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3916 B Nantucket Rd
3916 B Nantucket Rd, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1417 sqft
3 bed Duplex close to Hospital - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Bent Creek Subdivision close to the Hospital and many major attractions around Greenville. Duplex has many upgrades including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
1 Unit Available
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winterville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winterville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

