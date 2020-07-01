/
2 bedroom apartments
56 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waxhaw, NC
Ardmore at Price
242 Price Street, Waxhaw, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1162 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES LEASING JULY 2020!Ardmore at Price is apartment living for the modern dweller, supremely located and packed with amenities for every dynamic lifestyle!
Provincetowne
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1210 sqft
This community won Northwood Ravin's 2013 Property of the Year Award. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets and smoke-free units are available. Just minutes from Ballantyne Village.
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Provincetowne
10390 Alexander Martin Avenue
10390 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1488 sqft
Desirable Blakeney Greens Townhome for Lease! - Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in popular Blakeney area. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and living room. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2.
Provincetowne
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue
10484 Alexander Martin Avenue, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1827 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Blakeney Greens Townhome! Hardwood entry area, crown molding, ceramic tile in kitchen/baths. Great room has gas fireplace, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets & pantry. Nice deck off kitchen.
52419 Winchester Street
52419 Winchester Street, Lancaster County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1590 sqft
Wanting to live life to the upmost, consider Sun City at Carolina Lakes. Rent a home for a year, before making the decision. Wonderful Open Floor Plan. Split Bedroom floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors.
Oxford Hunt
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1111 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Pineville
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1281 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.
Beverly Crest
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
Ballantyne West
District South
12600 District S Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1134 sqft
Charming apartments with 9-foot ceilings and designer lighting. Residents get access to a car care center and fitness studio. Easy access to I-485. Close to Elon Park and Recreation Center.
Ballantyne West
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1070 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Ballantyne East
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1150 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1250 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Olde Providence South
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
984 sqft
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Providence Country Club
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1115 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Hembstead
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1230 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Pinery West
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
Piper Glen Estates
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1199 sqft
Recently renovated units are air conditioned and smoke-free. Go high tech with key fob access. Community contains coffee bar and media room. Lots of shopping and dining options at nearby Stonecrest Shopping Center.
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
