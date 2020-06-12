/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newton, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 East J Street
500 East J Street, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1492 sqft
3 bedroom two bathroom home for rent - South Newton 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, grocery stores, schools and freeway access.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
866 Ridge Drive
866 Ridge Drive, Newton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, two bath ranch on corner lot on quiet street. Open floor plan, spacious bedrooms. Close to Jaycee Park and Elks Pools. Easy walk to the park, trails, South Newton Elementary School and Uptown Newton.
Results within 1 mile of Newton
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2050 Rocketts Way
2050 Rocketts Way, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great rental in established area. Enjoy peaceful living with the convenience of nearby larger towns. 15 minutes to Hickory or Denver, NC and approx 45 min. to Charlotte.
Results within 5 miles of Newton
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Oxford Crossing
2985 North Oxford Street, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1155 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oxford Crossing in Catawba County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1371 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1365 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Dundee Court
112 Dundee Court, Maiden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1188 sqft
112 Dundee Court Available 07/01/20 Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac - Great location for this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on cul-de-sac lot walking distance to downtown Maiden. Laminate and tile floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3890 Herman Sipe Road
3890 Herman Sipe Road, Catawba County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1259 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot in quiet Orchard Hill neighborhood. in Conover. Laminate floors in living area and tile floors in kitchen and laundry. Nice deck on back of house and a large 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2050 35th Street NE
2050 35th Street Northeast, St. Stephens, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom home for rent in St. Stephens area of Hickory. Spacious living room. Fenced yard with large deck/patio and a HUGE workshop/garage detached. This is a great little neighborhood tucked away on a dead end street.
Results within 10 miles of Newton
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3699 Lee Moore Rd.
3699 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
3 bedroom home in Creekside Village - New carpet and paint. Move in ready. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Kitchen is open to the living room. Split bedroom floor plan. Large 1/2 an acre lot with deck. Master bedroom features a WIC.
Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
6160 Timberlane Terrace
6160 Timberlane Terrace, Northlakes, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
Lake Access home for rent in Hickory with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and close to 2000 square feet. The layout is fantastic with a large formal living room and dining room plus a nice kitchen open to the Den and breakfast area.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.
