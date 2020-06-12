/
2 bedroom apartments
78 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, NC
17 Units Available
Heritage Apartments
405 Thomas Burke Dr, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$969
1042 sqft
Large floor plans showcase amenities such as ceiling fans, energy-efficient appliances, security alarms and walk-in closets. Neighborhood features include a playground and picnic area equipped with grills.
Hayes Barton
5 Units Available
West Village
115 Holiday Park Rd, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
773 sqft
West Village Apartments offers a combination of style and comfort. In a location on Holiday Park Rd. in Hillsborough's 27278 area, residents can easily connect with a number of attractions within a few miles.
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Cates Creek
100 Waterstone Park Circle, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1103 sqft
rdmore Cates Creek is Hillsborough's newest and most luxurious apartment community.
12 Units Available
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
Large apartments near historic Hillsborough with sunrooms, walk-in closets and secure access. Four unique floorplans available. Community features on-site maintenance and garage parking. Short-term leases are allowed.
17 Units Available
Bellevue Mill Apartments
206 South Nash Street, Hillsborough, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1051 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Results within 5 miles of Hillsborough
55 Units Available
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing , Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1208 sqft
Experience Chapel Hill, NC, in a brand new way. Raising the bar of mixed-use developments, Carraway Village is Chapel Hill's next level for live, work, and play.
12 Units Available
The Townhomes at Chapel Watch Village
100 Ginkgo Trl, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1543 sqft
Townhome-style apartments with 9-foot ceilings, track lighting and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a fitness center, picnic area and garages on site. Easy access to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
1 Unit Available
500 Carraway Crossing
500 Carraway Xing, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1209 sqft
The B4 layout is perfect for setting up as two bedrooms or as a spacious 1 bedroom with a guest room or home office! The layout offers 2 garden tubs, 1 large shower, floor to ceiling cabinets with under cabinet lighting, a bountiful breakfast bar,
Results within 10 miles of Hillsborough
29 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1057 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
36 Units Available
Realm Patterson Place
3767 SW Durham Dr, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1120 sqft
One-, two-, and three- bedroom luxury units nestled between Chapel Hill and Durham. Homes come with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community amenities include a saltwater pool.
40 Units Available
The Elliott
1300 Fordham Boulevard, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1139 sqft
Life at The Elliott blurs the line between indoors and out, with an opportunity to spend every free moment soaking up the nature and the neighborhood. Gather at the outdoor lounge or chill by the resort-style pool.
25 Units Available
Flats Exchange on Erwin
2610 Erwin Road, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1110 sqft
If you are looking for the ultimate living space, in a prime location, with ample amenity spaces designed with both activity and relaxation in mind, look no further! Your home, the center of your life The Flats Exchange on Erwin Apartments is a
12 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
12 Units Available
Notting Hill
100 Drew Hill Ln, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
Beautiful community near Highway 14 and 501. Fabulous amenities in units include fireplace, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookup. A tennis court, car wash area, dog park and full playground are on site.
25 Units Available
The Heights LaSalle
500 S Lasalle St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
991 sqft
Conveniently located apartments near the Duke University campus. Units feature high ceilings, upgraded appliances and double crown molding. The resort-style pool is surrounded by barbecue grills.
37 Units Available
Garrett West
4130 Garrett Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1088 sqft
Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard is minutes away, giving quick access to dining and entertainment options. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with maple wood cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Convenient online portal for residents.
11 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1470 sqft
Luxury community with short drive to schools and work. Near I-40. Entertainment, shops and dining nearby. Walk-in showers, granite counters and smoke-free buildings. In-unit W/D. Basketball court, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
20 Units Available
Trinity Commons at Erwin
2530 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1258 sqft
Apartments with dark granite counters, hardwood flooring and stainless appliances. Complex offers exquisite outdoor areas with pool, decorative fountains, dining areas and even a giant outdoor chess board. Walkable neighborhood with Chipotle down the street.
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
24 Units Available
501 Estates
240 Ivy Meadow Ln, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1251 sqft
Located just about 4 miles from Duke University, Century Trinity Estates features a selection of comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment offers crown molding, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios.
16 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
937 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
21 Units Available
Glen Lennox Apartments
5 Hamilton Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$928
799 sqft
Convenient to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Cottage-style apartments with private entrances, retro-inspired gourmet kitchens and ceramic tile bathrooms. On-site laundry room, fitness center, playground, business center and dog park. Parking available.
21 Units Available
Chambers Ridge
201 Westbrook Dr B-2, Carrboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Chambers Ridge is Carrboro’s hidden gem! Located off Highway 54 in a quiet neighborhood, residents enjoy one and two bedroom apartment homes with patios and balconies as large as the bedrooms! For the gourmet, enjoy fully equipped kitchens with
