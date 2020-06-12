/
3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richland, MS
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
113 Vicksburg Avenue
113 Vicksburg Avenue, Richland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1020 sqft
Beautiful New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- stove, microwave, and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
124 Lexington Avenue
124 Lexington Avenue, Richland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1020 sqft
Beautiful New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- stove, microwave, and refrigerator.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 Sensing St
809 Sensing Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
809 Sensing St. Pearl, MS - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with fresh paint throughout, new flooring in living room and hallway, fenced yard, and 2 car carport. Lots of storage and family time space. Pet friendly home but no inside smoking please.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
3229 Ridgeland Drive
3229 Ridgeland Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1330 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Sewanee Dr
228 Sewanee Drive, Jackson, MS
Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 285576 Great single family home newly installed carpet, linoleum, and counter tops. Waiting for the perfect family to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 Catalina Dr
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1528 sqft
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers beautiful flooring through out the home, as well as nice neutral paint colors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4018 Rainey Road
4018 Rainey Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$845
Nice home with Porch - Great three bedroom built in 1980. Backs up to wooded area. Covered Porch. (RLNE5661795)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3433 Norwood Drive
3433 Norwood Avenue, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Great House in South Jackson - 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Freshly Painted Spacious Kitchen with LOTS of cabinet space Beautiful new flooring throughout Kitchen appliances Furnished W/D Connections Central Heating & Air (RLNE1893661)
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
237 Patton Drive
237 Patton Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2152 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
506 Marbury Street
506 Marbury Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
131 Mayfair Drive
131 Mayfair Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. Complete with new appliances, updated bathrooms and kitchen. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
509 Bruin Avenue
509 Bruin Avenue, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Park Drive
120 Oak Park Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2919 Lakewood Drive
2919 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1404 sqft
Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! See viewing and application instructions below: Office open Monday through Friday; 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
960 Stuart Street
960 Stuart Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1130 sqft
New roof - 2017 Freshly painted
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!