/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Springs, MS
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
945 sqft
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
527 Front Beach Dr
527 Front Beach Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1584 sqft
Beautiful Condo/Townhome end unit with a large Oak Tree in the side yard common area. Excellent condition and ready for new tenant. Washer and dryer remain.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Springs
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
Beach Blvd, 4304
4304 Beach Boulevard, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
954 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Located near Promenade Shopping Center, food and entertainment; yet situated in a quiet neighborhood. Swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen on site for unwinding after work or school.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Springs
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
169 Briarfield Avenue
169 Briarfield Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
Similar Pages
Ocean Springs Apartments with GarageOcean Springs Apartments with ParkingOcean Springs Apartments with Pool