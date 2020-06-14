Apartment List
MS
/
clinton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Clinton, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clinton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Results within 5 miles of Clinton

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.
Results within 10 miles of Clinton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
31 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2502 Chase Court
2502 Chase Ct, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2502 Chase Court Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home Available in Providence! - This great home is now available for rent in Gluckstadt.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
4319 DUNN ST
4319 Dunn Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Three bedroom, two bath in NE Jackson Hardwood floors throughout Two car carport Partially fenced backyard Washer/dryer hookups Deposit is equal to one month's rent

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
520 LORENZ BLVD
520 Lorenz Boulevard, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1020 N JEFFERSON ST
1020 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Kimwood Dr - 1
1420 Kimwood Drive, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Beautifully renovated 4/2 in the heart of Jackson.

1 of 18

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
5161 RIDGEWOOD RD
5161 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath in NE Jackson New cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and updated hardware.

1 of 16

Last updated December 10 at 09:46pm
1 Unit Available
4018 REDWING AVE
4018 Redwing Ave, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1620 sqft
Charming Fondren cottage with high ceilings and wood floors. No carpet. 3 bedrooms plus an office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer furnished. Detached building for studio/workshop. Owner will sell for $169,000.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clinton, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clinton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

