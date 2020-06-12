/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vadnais Heights, MN
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
Little Canada
10 Units Available
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
Results within 1 mile of Vadnais Heights
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sitzer
1 Unit Available
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
Results within 5 miles of Vadnais Heights
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1361 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Beaver Lake Heights
Contact for Availability
Pine Tree Park - 840
840 Hazel Street North, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
114 Cook Avenue West
114 West Cook Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1303 sqft
WILL GET RENTED OUT FAST so hurry! Brand new updated two story home on the North End Area, St.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
North St. Paul
1 Unit Available
2286 7th Avenue East
2286 7th Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4870 Otter lake road
4870 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Lake, MN
4870 Otter lake road Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WHITE BEAR LAKE HOME NESTLED ON WOODED LOT WITH WILDLIFE, PEACEFULNESS, AND PRIVACY!
