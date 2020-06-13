148 Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN with balcony
Not many cities can claim their fame from being pioneers in kicking off the shopping and consumer industry in America.
With a long history of shopping and innovation, (St. Anthony Shopping Center was built in the 1950's and is the first strip mall in the state of Minnesota) St. Anthony is a great place for those who love to cruise the air conditioned comforts of indoor consumerism. Easy access to Minneapolis and all of its great shopping malls and stores -- including the Mall of America -- makes this Minnesota landmark also close enough to commute into and out of work like clockwork. The town, although basically considered a commuter town, has some history and culture of its own, along with fantastic parks and a thriving tight-knit community. If you're looking for a suburb of Minneapolis where you can find an apartment that's affordable, you're looking in the right spot. St. Anthony offers all the best amenities of the big city with the chance to go home to some Midwestern peace and quiet whenever you want. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Anthony renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.