Apartment List
/
MN
/
st anthony
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

148 Apartments for rent in St. Anthony, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,302
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
3141 Stinson Boulevard
3141 Northeast Stinson Boulevard, St. Anthony, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
ANOTHER LISTING FROM STEVE F@ RENTERS WAREHOUSE! **TO SET UP A SHOWING please follow this link: https://showmojo.com/stevef/gallery.
Results within 1 mile of St. Anthony
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
Sandcastle
3 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1065 sqft
Located in the Roseville/St. Anthony Village area, Aquarius Apartments provides easy access to both St. Paul and Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Hillside East Apartments
371 Old Highway 8 SW, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of St. Anthony
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Warehouse District
21 Units Available
The Paxon
360 N 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,471
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1024 sqft
Fantastic location in the Implement Row district of Minneapolis. Residents can enjoy units with a washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, ice maker and hardwood floors. This luxury community features pool, sauna, yoga classes, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Loring Park
13 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,243
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown West
49 Units Available
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Downtown West
29 Units Available
The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,501
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1175 sqft
Prestige. Price. Convenience The Churchill, located on Marquette Avenue South near the heart of downtown Minneapolis, is an elite address for those with a taste for luxury. Every apartment has at least one balcony with spectacular views.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
St. Anthony West
7 Units Available
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,350
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
$
Downtown East
109 Units Available
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,195
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ox-Op in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Energy Park
89 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar-Riverside
16 Units Available
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
821 sqft
Luxury community steps from the Mississippi River featuring art from local Minneapolis artists. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, concierge, pool table, yoga, game room, fire pit and more. Units feature laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,290
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
931 sqft
Northeast is a hub for artists, brewers, bikers, and restaurants - and at Mezzo (which means "middle"), you're in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
University
42 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1039 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,353
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Energy Park
12 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,141
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
St. Anthony
27 Units Available
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Nicollet Island
19 Units Available
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,683
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,846
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1343 sqft
Custom apartments with quartz countertops, USB power outlets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the conference room and cyber cafe on-site. Minutes from Boom Island Park and the Mill City Museum. Easy access to I-35W.
City Guide for St. Anthony, MN

Not many cities can claim their fame from being pioneers in kicking off the shopping and consumer industry in America.

With a long history of shopping and innovation, (St. Anthony Shopping Center was built in the 1950's and is the first strip mall in the state of Minnesota) St. Anthony is a great place for those who love to cruise the air conditioned comforts of indoor consumerism. Easy access to Minneapolis and all of its great shopping malls and stores -- including the Mall of America -- makes this Minnesota landmark also close enough to commute into and out of work like clockwork. The town, although basically considered a commuter town, has some history and culture of its own, along with fantastic parks and a thriving tight-knit community. If you're looking for a suburb of Minneapolis where you can find an apartment that's affordable, you're looking in the right spot. St. Anthony offers all the best amenities of the big city with the chance to go home to some Midwestern peace and quiet whenever you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Anthony, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Anthony renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

St. Anthony 1 BedroomsSt. Anthony 2 BedroomsSt. Anthony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Anthony 3 BedroomsSt. Anthony Accessible Apartments
St. Anthony Apartments with BalconySt. Anthony Apartments with GarageSt. Anthony Apartments with GymSt. Anthony Apartments with ParkingSt. Anthony Apartments with Pool
St. Anthony Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Anthony Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Anthony Furnished ApartmentsSt. Anthony Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Anthony Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MN
St. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities